A: OK, I’ve told grandma that we’re going to clean the place up for her. She was quite touched.
B: Bless her. Let’s start with outside the house, since you said it was a deathtrap with the lichen on the tiles.
A: Good plan. She’s my grandmother, so I’ll do the tiles. If you wouldn’t mind, could you get that broom over there and sweep up the leaves?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Sure. I’ll use this dustpan, and I’ll grab a large plastic bag from inside. How are you going to clean the tiles?
A: Actually, I’ve done this at my own house before. I’ve found the most effective way is to get a wide paint scraper and swipe it across the tiles. It’s back-breaking work. I’m not looking forward to this.
A: OK，我跟我奶奶說我們要去幫她打掃。她還蠻感動的。
B: 她好有愛喔。我們從外面開始打掃吧，因為你說磁磚上的苔蘚是死亡陷阱。
A: 這個構想很好。她是我奶奶，所以我來清理磁磚。如果你不介意的話，可以請你把那邊的掃帚拿來掃樹葉嗎？
B: 沒問題，我可以用這個畚箕，我去裡面拿大塑膠袋。你要怎麼清理磁磚啊？
A: 其實我以前打掃家裡的時候做過，最有效率的做法是用寬的刮漆刀在磁磚上刮過去。這很費力，我並不期待去做這件事。（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Bless (someone/something)”
This is an expression of endearment, to express one’s feelings of protectiveness or goodwill to someone.
