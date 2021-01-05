SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (2/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（二）

A: OK, I’ve told grandma that we’re going to clean the place up for her. She was quite touched.

B: Bless her. Let’s start with outside the house, since you said it was a deathtrap with the lichen on the tiles.

A: Good plan. She’s my grandmother, so I’ll do the tiles. If you wouldn’t mind, could you get that broom over there and sweep up the leaves?

Lichen on an outside surface. 地上的苔蘚。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Sure. I’ll use this dustpan, and I’ll grab a large plastic bag from inside. How are you going to clean the tiles?

A: Actually, I’ve done this at my own house before. I’ve found the most effective way is to get a wide paint scraper and swipe it across the tiles. It’s back-breaking work. I’m not looking forward to this.

A: OK，我跟我奶奶說我們要去幫她打掃。她還蠻感動的。

B: 她好有愛喔。我們從外面開始打掃吧，因為你說磁磚上的苔蘚是死亡陷阱。

A: 這個構想很好。她是我奶奶，所以我來清理磁磚。如果你不介意的話，可以請你把那邊的掃帚拿來掃樹葉嗎？

B: 沒問題，我可以用這個畚箕，我去裡面拿大塑膠袋。你要怎麼清理磁磚啊？

A: 其實我以前打掃家裡的時候做過，最有效率的做法是用寬的刮漆刀在磁磚上刮過去。這很費力，我並不期待去做這件事。（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

