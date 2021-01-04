Civil Code reform: adulthood at 18, no 50/50 divorce assets split

The Legislative Yuan “cleared its stocks” at the end of the year by passing several important bills. Among them, a bill to amend some articles of the Civil Code, along with the Enforcement Law for Part IV, Family Law of the Civil Code, was passed on Dec. 25, lowering the age of majority from 20 to 18. Meanwhile, for the sake of equality, the minimum age of marriage for both men and women will be the same — 18 years old, which is no change for men, but it had been 16 years old for women before the amendment. A buffer period was set before the amendments take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. This is the first major change of its kind in the Civil Code since its enactment and implementation in 1929.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, who presided at the meeting, said afterwards on his Facebook page that this is a prelude to the major task of amending the constitution. It has been the consensus of the ruling and opposition parties to revise the age threshold for the exercise of civil rights to 18 years old. The UK, France, and Germany changed their civil rights age threshold to 18 years old back in the 1970s. Taiwan’s neighbor Japan also completed such youth movement reforms in 2018.

On Dec. 30, the legislature also passed on its third reading an amendment to Article 1030-1 of the Civil Code, whereby, when filing for divorce, the interests or income through utilization of the property acquired by one party before the marriage relationship will not have to be distributed equally to both parties if the other party did not contribute to acquiring the assets or cooperate in their utilization.

This image published by the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy says that the passage of the Civil Code amendment, by which the age of majority is lowered to 18 from 20, is the best Christmas gift for young people. 台灣青年民主協會表示，立法院十二月二十五日通過民法成年年齡從二十歲下修至十八歲，是送給年輕人最好的聖誕禮物。 Screen grab from the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy’s Facebook page 照片：台灣青年民主協會臉書

(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

立法院年終大清倉，陸續通過了數項重要法案。其中包括十二月二十五日通過「民法部分條文」與「民法親屬編施行法」修正案，將成年年齡由二十歲下修為十八歲；同時，基於男女平等，最低結婚年齡由男十八歲、女十六歲，修正為男女均為十八歲，並設緩衝期，定於民國一一二年一月一日施行。這是民法自一九二九年制訂施行以來的首度重大變革。

主持院會的立法院長游錫堃會後在臉書發文表示，這是為接下來的修憲工程拉開序幕。下修公民權至十八歲已是朝野共識，英國、法國、德國早在一九七○年代就把公民權下修至十八歲，鄰近的日本也於二○一八年完成這樣的青年運動改革。

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun bangs the gavel in the legislature as an amendment to Article 1030-1 of the Civil Code is passed on Dec. 30. 立法院十二月三十日通過民法第一○三○條之一條文修正草案，院長游錫堃敲下議事槌。 Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳志曲

立法院亦於十二月三十日三讀通過民法第一○三○條之一修正草案，未來國人要是離婚，只要其中一方對婚前財產所生孳息及運用所得沒有貢獻或是協力，雙方就不必平均分配財產。

(台北時報林俐凱)