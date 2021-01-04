A: I just went to visit my grandmother. She lives on the second floor, with outside stairs leading from the street up to her front door and balcony.
B: That sounds nice. I wish I had a balcony outside my apartment. I could have barbecues in the summer.
A: It’s not all roses. The tiles on the stairs and balcony are thick with lichen. I almost slipped and fell twice. It’s a virtual deathtrap.
B: That’s not good, especially since your grandmother lives on her own up there.
A: That’s not all. When I went inside, her house was a mess. She doesn’t have the strength to keep the place clean.
B: Right. Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up for her.
A: 我剛去看我奶奶。她住的地方在二樓，外面有樓梯從路面直通她家前門和陽台。
B: 這聽起來很不錯嘛。我希望我住的公寓也有陽台。這樣夏天我就可以烤肉了。
A: 住在這樣的地方並不都是好事。樓梯和陽台上的磁磚都長了厚厚的苔蘚，我有兩次差點滑倒了，這根本就是死亡陷阱。
B: 這樣很不好欸，而且你奶奶還是自己一個人住在樓上。
A: 還不光是這樣咧！我進去她屋裡，發現亂得要命。她沒有力氣去打掃乾淨。
B: 好吧，那我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“It’s not all roses”
Roses are a metaphor for things of beauty and delight. To say something is not all roses is to concede that there will be unpleasant aspects to it.
