Have you spent your triple stimulus vouchers yet? (5/5) 你用三倍券了沒？（五）

A: I know we do this every year, but did you make any New Year’s resolutions?

B: I don’t bother. I never follow through on them. They’re always too ambitious. It’s better to make moderate promises to yourself that you will be able to keep, rather than break them within the first week of the year. How about you?

A: Just one, in light of the horrible consumerism we indulged in this week. I’m going to keep closer tabs on my expenditure.

A man places a banknote into a piggy bank. 一名男子將鈔票投入撲滿。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I think I’ll join you on that one. After our grand experiment in stimulating the economy, I think it’s time to keep a low profile and just save some money.

A: Ah, it’s nice to splash out on yourself occasionally, but we also have to take control of the purse strings.

A: 我知道我們每年都說啦，不過，你有沒有立下什麼新年新希望呢？

B: 我才懶得玩這套呢！我從來都沒有做到 。這些目標都訂得太高了。還是訂一些普通的、自己可以做得到的目標比較好，總比訂一些在新年第一週就破功的目標好吧。那你呢？

A: 只有一個目標。有鑑於我們這禮拜對消費主義的沉迷，我想要好好控制一下花費。

B: 我也想要加入。在參加了刺激經濟的盛大實驗以後，我想我們應該要低調一點，來存點錢。

A: 啊，偶爾灑錢買東西是蠻爽的，可是我們應該也要看緊荷包才行。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

