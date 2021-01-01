A: I know we do this every year, but did you make any New Year’s resolutions?
B: I don’t bother. I never follow through on them. They’re always too ambitious. It’s better to make moderate promises to yourself that you will be able to keep, rather than break them within the first week of the year. How about you?
A: Just one, in light of the horrible consumerism we indulged in this week. I’m going to keep closer tabs on my expenditure.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I think I’ll join you on that one. After our grand experiment in stimulating the economy, I think it’s time to keep a low profile and just save some money.
A: Ah, it’s nice to splash out on yourself occasionally, but we also have to take control of the purse strings.
A: 我知道我們每年都說啦，不過，你有沒有立下什麼新年新希望呢？
B: 我才懶得玩這套呢！我從來都沒有做到 。這些目標都訂得太高了。還是訂一些普通的、自己可以做得到的目標比較好，總比訂一些在新年第一週就破功的目標好吧。那你呢？
A: 只有一個目標。有鑑於我們這禮拜對消費主義的沉迷，我想要好好控制一下花費。
B: 我也想要加入。在參加了刺激經濟的盛大實驗以後，我想我們應該要低調一點，來存點錢。
A: 啊，偶爾灑錢買東西是蠻爽的，可是我們應該也要看緊荷包才行。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Control the purse strings”
If you control the purse strings, you are responsible for deciding how, and how much, money is spent in the family, group or country. If you want to allow more money to be spent, you “loosen” the purse strings.
As the nation experiences the first domestic case of COVID-19 since April and the epidemic prevention level is raised once again, Taiwanese need to protect themselves with masks and hand sanitizer at all times. One mask manufacturer is promoting a themed set of “protective sacred mountain” masks featuring 10 of the nation’s famed baiyue, or 100 peaks, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain and Mount Nanhu. The masks have so far been a roaring success, with the company selling 100,000 masks on the first day. Acenature Biotechnology Co managing director Lai Ming-yi says that masks are protecting Taiwan like sacred Jade Mountain
Several new measures will be in place from the coming New Year’s Day to benefit the public, with the Executive Yuan announcing on Thursday the following seven new measures: The minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000, and the hourly wage will increase from the current NT$158 to NT$160, a change that will affect about 2.08 million workers. The farmers’ pensions system will also be launched, in which the government will match the amount farmers pay into their monthly pension payments, to be deposited directly into the farmers’ personal pension account. Farmers paying into their pensions for a
On Dec. 10, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the list of names of 18 astronauts who will take part in the Artemis moon-landing program. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also chairman of the National Space Council, introduced the 18 astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts, half of whom are women, will soon commence training for the Artemis moon-landing program. One of them is 47-year-old male astronaut Kjell Lindgren, who was born in Taipei on Jan. 23, 1973 to a Taiwanese mother and a Swedish father. He emigrated with his family to
Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, better known as A-mei, is to stage a free concert in her hometown Taitung County on New Year’s Eve. Originally, A-mei, of the Aboriginal Puyuma people, is from the county’s Beinan Township. The concert scheduled at Taitung Seashore Park will be her first show in nearly one year, and will be broadcast live on TVBS and online. The year-end celebration will start with a DJ show at 3pm tomorrow, followed by performances of various artists, and A-mei will take the stage at 9:30pm. She will lead the New Year countdown at midnight with a fireworks display. The