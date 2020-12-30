SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you spent your triple stimulus vouchers yet? (3/5) 你用三倍券了沒？（三）

C: That is a nice suit. And you’re lucky, that’s the only one left in that style, and it is on discount for the next two days only.

B: Wonderful. I’d like to redeem these triple stimulus vouchers, and take the rest off the credit card.

C: A gentle reminder: the fabric is mostly wool, so make sure you dry clean it. Don’t put it in the washing machine: it will ruin the suit.

Colored clothing hanging on a rack in a clothing store. 服裝店中掛在架上的各色衣服。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Don’t worry, I know. I have some wool suits at home.

C: I just thought I would mention it. I had a customer last month who bought a nice suit at a discount. It was the right size for him, the cut fit him beautifully and the pattern suited him. He was very happy with his purchase. Two weeks later he came in and asked for exactly the same suit: same size, same cut, same pattern, but had to pay the full price. He hadn’t known about needing to dry clean it.

C: 這套西裝不錯，你們很幸運，這款式只剩下這一套了，而且正在打折，只剩兩天。

B: 太好了！我要用三倍券付款，剩下的刷信用卡。

C: 提醒你一下，這衣服的質料大部分是羊毛，所以一定要乾洗，不能用洗衣機洗，不然會把西裝洗壞。

B: 我知道，別擔心。我家裡有幾套羊毛西裝。

C: 我只是想提醒一下。上個月有一個客人在打折期間買了一套很好的西裝，尺寸、剪裁和花式都非常適合他，他非常滿意。結果兩個禮拜以後，他又回來，說要買一模一樣的西裝：同樣的尺寸、剪裁、花式，可是那個時候就沒有折扣了。他不知道那套西裝要送乾洗。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: