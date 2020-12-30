C: That is a nice suit. And you’re lucky, that’s the only one left in that style, and it is on discount for the next two days only.
B: Wonderful. I’d like to redeem these triple stimulus vouchers, and take the rest off the credit card.
C: A gentle reminder: the fabric is mostly wool, so make sure you dry clean it. Don’t put it in the washing machine: it will ruin the suit.
B: Don’t worry, I know. I have some wool suits at home.
C: I just thought I would mention it. I had a customer last month who bought a nice suit at a discount. It was the right size for him, the cut fit him beautifully and the pattern suited him. He was very happy with his purchase. Two weeks later he came in and asked for exactly the same suit: same size, same cut, same pattern, but had to pay the full price. He hadn’t known about needing to dry clean it.
C: 這套西裝不錯，你們很幸運，這款式只剩下這一套了，而且正在打折，只剩兩天。
B: 太好了！我要用三倍券付款，剩下的刷信用卡。
C: 提醒你一下，這衣服的質料大部分是羊毛，所以一定要乾洗，不能用洗衣機洗，不然會把西裝洗壞。
B: 我知道，別擔心。我家裡有幾套羊毛西裝。
C: 我只是想提醒一下。上個月有一個客人在打折期間買了一套很好的西裝，尺寸、剪裁和花式都非常適合他，他非常滿意。結果兩個禮拜以後，他又回來，說要買一模一樣的西裝：同樣的尺寸、剪裁、花式，可是那個時候就沒有折扣了。他不知道那套西裝要送乾洗。
“Redeem “
It’s possible to say “spend a voucher" but the correct collocation is to “redeem” it.
As the nation experiences the first domestic case of COVID-19 since April and the epidemic prevention level is raised once again, Taiwanese need to protect themselves with masks and hand sanitizer at all times. One mask manufacturer is promoting a themed set of “protective sacred mountain” masks featuring 10 of the nation’s famed baiyue, or 100 peaks, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain and Mount Nanhu. The masks have so far been a roaring success, with the company selling 100,000 masks on the first day. Acenature Biotechnology Co managing director Lai Ming-yi says that masks are protecting Taiwan like sacred Jade Mountain
Several new measures will be in place from the coming New Year’s Day to benefit the public, with the Executive Yuan announcing on Thursday the following seven new measures: The minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000, and the hourly wage will increase from the current NT$158 to NT$160, a change that will affect about 2.08 million workers. The farmers’ pensions system will also be launched, in which the government will match the amount farmers pay into their monthly pension payments, to be deposited directly into the farmers’ personal pension account. Farmers paying into their pensions for a
A: I saw a sign back there, warning you to keep a look out for falling rocks. B: Huh? If a boulder came crashing down, it would be over so quickly, you wouldn’t have time to get out of the way. A: You would be a goner for sure. Look at the huge dents on those metal railings on the side of the path. B: Stop! I heard a scattering sound of small rocks falling down on the path just ahead. A: I don’t think they would be anything to worry about. B: Yes, but I
On Dec. 10, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the list of names of 18 astronauts who will take part in the Artemis moon-landing program. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also chairman of the National Space Council, introduced the 18 astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts, half of whom are women, will soon commence training for the Artemis moon-landing program. One of them is 47-year-old male astronaut Kjell Lindgren, who was born in Taipei on Jan. 23, 1973 to a Taiwanese mother and a Swedish father. He emigrated with his family to