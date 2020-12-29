SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you spent your triple stimulus vouchers yet? (2/5) 你用三倍券了沒？（二）

A: I feel like we’re spending a lot of time looking for things that I want to buy. Are you interested in buying anything today?

B: I think I’d like to find a new suit. I was thinking at one point of having a suit custom made, but I’m worried it would cost too much.

A: You could end up paying through the nose for a custom-made suit. Have you thought about going to a tailor and getting a made-to-measure one?

Scissors and thread on bolts of cloth. 放在一匹布上的剪刀與縫紉線。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That would be less expensive than a custom-made one, yes, but a made-to-measure suit at a tailor worth his salt would still cost more than a ready-to-wear one.

A: OK, look, here’s a reputable store. Let’s see if they have anything you can buy off the rack. You can get it tweaked later. You’ll just need to take it to a tailor that does alterations.

A: 我們好像花了好多時間在找我要買的東西。你今天有沒有什麼想要買的？

B: 我想買一套西裝。我想過要買一套全訂製的西裝，可是這恐怕太貴了。

A: 全訂製西裝可能要花你好大一筆錢。你考慮過請裁縫師幫你做半訂製的西裝嗎？

B: 這是比全訂製的西裝便宜啦，可是請好的裁縫師做半訂製西裝，也還是比現成的西裝貴。

A: 好吧，你看，這是一家名店。我們看看架上有沒有你可以買的現成東西，之後再來修改。你只要拿去請裁縫師修改就好了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

