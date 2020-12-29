A: I feel like we’re spending a lot of time looking for things that I want to buy. Are you interested in buying anything today?
B: I think I’d like to find a new suit. I was thinking at one point of having a suit custom made, but I’m worried it would cost too much.
A: You could end up paying through the nose for a custom-made suit. Have you thought about going to a tailor and getting a made-to-measure one?
B: That would be less expensive than a custom-made one, yes, but a made-to-measure suit at a tailor worth his salt would still cost more than a ready-to-wear one.
A: OK, look, here’s a reputable store. Let’s see if they have anything you can buy off the rack. You can get it tweaked later. You’ll just need to take it to a tailor that does alterations.
A: 我們好像花了好多時間在找我要買的東西。你今天有沒有什麼想要買的？
B: 我想買一套西裝。我想過要買一套全訂製的西裝，可是這恐怕太貴了。
A: 全訂製西裝可能要花你好大一筆錢。你考慮過請裁縫師幫你做半訂製的西裝嗎？
B: 這是比全訂製的西裝便宜啦，可是請好的裁縫師做半訂製西裝，也還是比現成的西裝貴。
A: 好吧，你看，這是一家名店。我們看看架上有沒有你可以買的現成東西，之後再來修改。你只要拿去請裁縫師修改就好了。
Custom-made/Made-to-measure/Ready-to-wear
A custom-made suit is made from scratch by an experienced tailor according to individual measurements and preferences. A made-to-measure suit is cut from an existing pattern but tailored to an individual’s measurements, and is less specialized, less expensive and less time consuming to make. Ready-to-wear (or off-the-rack) suits are pre-made suits that a tailor can later make simple alterations to according to the customer’s needs. This is the least expensive method of buying a suit.
A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again. B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike. A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate. B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today.