A: Have you spent your triple stimulus vouchers yet? You know you have to redeem them before the end of the year, don’t you?
B: I haven’t even gone to get them yet. I’ve been so busy recently, I simply had no
time to go and get them.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
A: That’s silly. It wouldn’t take you long to go get them, and it would be time well spent.
B: I know, I know. If I pay NT$1,000, I get vouchers worth NT$3,000 in return.
A: Or, to look at it from another perspective, if you don’t pay the NT$1,000, it’ll cost you NT$2,000. And all because you think you couldn’t afford to take five minutes out of your busy schedule.
B: OK, OK, since it’ll only take me five minutes, I’ll go get them now.
A: 你用三倍券了沒？你知道三倍券的使用期限是在年底吧？
B: 我還沒去領呢！最近好忙，根本沒時間去領。
A: 你這樣很蠢欸，領三倍券又花不了你多少時間，而且這時間花得很值得。
B: 哎呀我知道啦，三倍券就是你花一千元，就可以買到三千元的抵用券。
A: 假如反過來看，如果你不花一千元，就會損失兩千元，而且這都是因為你太忙，撥不出五分鐘的時間。
B: 好啦！好啦！既然只要花五分鐘，我現在就去領。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Take/cost/spend
We use take for time, cost for cash and spend for both.
A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again. B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike. A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate. B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today.
Animated film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is set to overtake the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, the best-selling movie in Japan for nearly two decades. As of Monday last week, it crossed the 30 billion yen (about US$288.4 million) benchmark in less than two months, grossing 30.28 billion yen and putting it within a stone’s throw of the top spot. Surprisingly, Spirited Away raised its record-holding box office from 30.8 to 31.68 billion yen last week thanks to its re-release this summer. Demon Slayer, about a boy fighting human-eating demons that killed his family, also grossed nearly NT$600 million (about US$21.1 million)
A: I saw a sign back there, warning you to keep a look out for falling rocks. B: Huh? If a boulder came crashing down, it would be over so quickly, you wouldn’t have time to get out of the way. A: You would be a goner for sure. Look at the huge dents on those metal railings on the side of the path. B: Stop! I heard a scattering sound of small rocks falling down on the path just ahead. A: I don’t think they would be anything to worry about. B: Yes, but I
On Nov. 15, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida, sending the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft with a four astronauts on board to meet up with the International Space Station (ISS). The crew members were US astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The spaceship docked with the ISS on Nov. 16. Noguchi has used his Twitter account to post photographs taken from space of the Earth’s surface, including Tokyo, Kyoto, Nagoya and Osaka in Japan as well as Florida,