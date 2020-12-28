SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Have you spent your triple stimulus vouchers yet? You know you have to redeem them before the end of the year, don’t you?

B: I haven’t even gone to get them yet. I’ve been so busy recently, I simply had no

time to go and get them.

A person holds up triple stimulus vouchers, issued by the government to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic, in this undated photograph. 一人手持政府為減低疫情對經濟之衝擊所發放之振興三倍券。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

A: That’s silly. It wouldn’t take you long to go get them, and it would be time well spent.

B: I know, I know. If I pay NT$1,000, I get vouchers worth NT$3,000 in return.

A: Or, to look at it from another perspective, if you don’t pay the NT$1,000, it’ll cost you NT$2,000. And all because you think you couldn’t afford to take five minutes out of your busy schedule.

B: OK, OK, since it’ll only take me five minutes, I’ll go get them now.

A: 你用三倍券了沒？你知道三倍券的使用期限是在年底吧？

B: 我還沒去領呢！最近好忙，根本沒時間去領。

A: 你這樣很蠢欸，領三倍券又花不了你多少時間，而且這時間花得很值得。

B: 哎呀我知道啦，三倍券就是你花一千元，就可以買到三千元的抵用券。

A: 假如反過來看，如果你不花一千元，就會損失兩千元，而且這都是因為你太忙，撥不出五分鐘的時間。

B: 好啦！好啦！既然只要花五分鐘，我現在就去領。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

