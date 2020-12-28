Mask price lowered, minimum wage raised: Seven measures from New Year 七項惠民措施元旦上路 口罩降價、基本工資調漲...

Several new measures will be in place from the coming New Year’s Day to benefit the public, with the Executive Yuan announcing on Thursday the following seven new measures:

The minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000, and the hourly wage will increase from the current NT$158 to NT$160, a change that will affect about 2.08 million workers.

The farmers’ pensions system will also be launched, in which the government will match the amount farmers pay into their monthly pension payments, to be deposited directly into the farmers’ personal pension account. Farmers paying into their pensions for a total of 40 years will be entitled to receive up to NT$45,000 per month.

Students enjoy their school lunch in a class room at Chung-yi Elementary School in New Taipei City. 新北市忠義國小學童在教室中享用營養午餐。 Photo courtesy of Education Department, New Taipei City Government 照片：新北市教育局提供

The Agricultural Insurance Act and its subsidy program will also take effect. The Act covers natural disasters, epidemics and market risks, and continues to provide one-third to one-half of premium subsidies. An agricultural insurance fund will also be established, with an annual budget of NT$10 billion to stabilize farmers’ income.

The subsidies for school lunch for elementary and middle schools will be increased to NT$6 from NT$3.5 per meal. All meals will use only ingredients produced in Taiwan, with their places of origin traceable.

Basic living expenses will rise to NT$18,200, an increase of NT$7,000, a change that is expected to benefit 2.05 million households when they file taxes in May.

Publishers involved in import/export of books will be eligible to apply for business tax exemptions. Applications will be opened from Jan. 1 next year.

Finally, masks bought under the government’s fortnightly mask rationing program will be available at a cheaper rate, from NT$45 for nine masks to NT$40 for 10, thus reducing the cost by NT$5, and adding one mask.

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

明年元旦起不少新制將上路，嘉惠民眾，行政院於上週四公布了以下七項措施：

勞工基本工資調漲，月薪由兩萬三千八百元調整至兩萬四千元，時薪由一百五十八元調整至一百六十元，約兩百零八萬名勞工受惠。

農民退休儲金上路，農民每月提繳一定金額，政府提繳相同金額共同存於農民退休儲金個人專戶，繳納四十年，每月約可領四點五萬元。

農業保險法及其補助辦法上路，將天災、疫病、市場風險納入，持續提供三分之一至二分之一的保費補助，並成立農險基金逐年編至一百億元，穩定農民收入。

國中小營養午餐加碼補助，學校營養午餐全面使用國產可溯源食材，補助每餐從原本三點五元提高到六元。

基本生活費調增，每人基本生活費調整為十八點二萬元，較前一年增加七千元，明年五月報稅時適用，約有兩百零五萬戶受惠。

圖書出版品免徵營業稅，經營圖書出版品之出版或進口事務者，得申請免徵營業稅，一一○年一月起受理申請。

口罩實名制增量降價，由原本十四天可買九片、四十五元，調整為可買十片、四十元，多一片少五元。

（自由時報記者李欣芳）