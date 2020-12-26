Photo: AP照片：美聯社
With the strongest cold front so far this year hitting Taiwan, mullet are swimming southwards, and the first load this winter has arrived just off the coast of New Taipei City’s Tamsui District. Wild mullet is a gourmet favorite, despite commanding a price several times that of the farmed variety. Mullet fishing boats along Chiayi County’s coastal towns of Dongshih and Budai are preparing to take to sea any time now, hoping for a big catch as an “annual bonus.” Each year, around 10 days either side of the winter solstice, mullet travel southwards from the Yellow Sea through the Taiwan
A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again. B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike. A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate. B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today.
On Nov. 15, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida, sending the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft with a four astronauts on board to meet up with the International Space Station (ISS). The crew members were US astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The spaceship docked with the ISS on Nov. 16. Noguchi has used his Twitter account to post photographs taken from space of the Earth’s surface, including Tokyo, Kyoto, Nagoya and Osaka in Japan as well as Florida,
In Miaoli County’s Dahu Township strawberry season is in full swing, and its strawberry farms are a key draw for tourists who travel to the town to pick the fruit. In the past, strawberry picking has been problematic for people with physical impairements, but the township’s farmers’ association is encouraging strawberry farmers who grow their fruit on trestle tables to improve their facilities and create a barrier-free environment, so that both wheelchair users and families with baby strollers can easily enter the fruit farms and enjoy outdoor strawberry picking. Traditionally, strawberries are directly planted at ground level into a field of