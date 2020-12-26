SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again. B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike. A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate. B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today.