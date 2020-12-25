SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s a long way down (5/5) 底下可是萬丈深淵（五）

A: While you were spending half an hour taking artistic photographs of that craggy outcrop, I was talking to that hiker over there. He said we should probably head back.

B: What do you mean? I remember this path goes on for ages yet, and it’s only 2 o’clock.

A: For starters, he said that the path this side of the suspension bridge we just crossed is more difficult, and you actually need a permit for it.

A hiker walks over a suspension bridge in Nantou County’s Dongpu Township on Dec. 4. 登山客走過一座吊橋。十二月四日攝於南投縣東埔鎮。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Whoops. I didn’t realize that.

A: He also said that, because it’s December, the light will start to fade in about an hour, and when it does, it will get dark really quickly.

B: Oh, I hadn’t thought of that. We don’t want to walk along this narrow path if visibility is low. As you said, it’s a long way down. OK, let’s make our way back.

A: 你花三十分鐘在幫地上那個形狀陡峭的岩石拍藝術照的時候，我在跟那邊那個登山客聊天。他說我們差不多該往回走了。

B: 什麼意思？我記得這條路還要繼續走好久欸，而且現在才兩點。

A: 第一點，他說我們剛走過的吊橋這一邊的路比較難走，而且需要有入山許可證才行。

B: 啊糟了，我不曉得耶。

A: 他還說，現在是十二月，所以大概一小時以後天就會開始變暗，然後很快就會變得黑漆漆的了。

B: 喔，我沒想到欸。我們不要在能見度低的時候走這條狹窄的小徑。就像你說的，底下是萬丈深淵。好吧，那我們往回走。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

