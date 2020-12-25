A: While you were spending half an hour taking artistic photographs of that craggy outcrop, I was talking to that hiker over there. He said we should probably head back.
B: What do you mean? I remember this path goes on for ages yet, and it’s only 2 o’clock.
A: For starters, he said that the path this side of the suspension bridge we just crossed is more difficult, and you actually need a permit for it.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Whoops. I didn’t realize that.
A: He also said that, because it’s December, the light will start to fade in about an hour, and when it does, it will get dark really quickly.
B: Oh, I hadn’t thought of that. We don’t want to walk along this narrow path if visibility is low. As you said, it’s a long way down. OK, let’s make our way back.
A: 你花三十分鐘在幫地上那個形狀陡峭的岩石拍藝術照的時候，我在跟那邊那個登山客聊天。他說我們差不多該往回走了。
B: 什麼意思？我記得這條路還要繼續走好久欸，而且現在才兩點。
A: 第一點，他說我們剛走過的吊橋這一邊的路比較難走，而且需要有入山許可證才行。
B: 啊糟了，我不曉得耶。
A: 他還說，現在是十二月，所以大概一小時以後天就會開始變暗，然後很快就會變得黑漆漆的了。
B: 喔，我沒想到欸。我們不要在能見度低的時候走這條狹窄的小徑。就像你說的，底下是萬丈深淵。好吧，那我們往回走。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“We should probably head back”
To “head” is to move in a certain direction. To “head” or “head back” means you will go somewhere, usually home or the place you are staying.
With the strongest cold front so far this year hitting Taiwan, mullet are swimming southwards, and the first load this winter has arrived just off the coast of New Taipei City’s Tamsui District. Wild mullet is a gourmet favorite, despite commanding a price several times that of the farmed variety. Mullet fishing boats along Chiayi County’s coastal towns of Dongshih and Budai are preparing to take to sea any time now, hoping for a big catch as an “annual bonus.” Each year, around 10 days either side of the winter solstice, mullet travel southwards from the Yellow Sea through the Taiwan
A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again. B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike. A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate. B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today.
In Miaoli County’s Dahu Township strawberry season is in full swing, and its strawberry farms are a key draw for tourists who travel to the town to pick the fruit. In the past, strawberry picking has been problematic for people with physical impairements, but the township’s farmers’ association is encouraging strawberry farmers who grow their fruit on trestle tables to improve their facilities and create a barrier-free environment, so that both wheelchair users and families with baby strollers can easily enter the fruit farms and enjoy outdoor strawberry picking. Traditionally, strawberries are directly planted at ground level into a field of