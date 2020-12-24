A: I saw a sign back there, warning you to keep a look out for falling rocks.
B: Huh? If a boulder came crashing down, it would be over so quickly, you wouldn’t have time to get out of the way.
A: You would be a goner for sure. Look at the huge dents on those metal railings on the side of the path.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Stop! I heard a scattering sound of small rocks falling down on the path just ahead.
A: I don’t think they would be anything to worry about.
B: Yes, but I think that’s exactly what the warning sign was about. Be aware of the possibility of falling rocks.
A: I see what you mean. Those small stones trickling down might have been the start of a boulder cascade.
B: I take back what I said about the sign. It’s good to be alert at all times.
A: 我看到路邊有個警告牌，說要注意落石。
B: 什麼？如果有大石頭掉下來，速度會很快，你不會有時間躲開的。
A: 這樣你一定就完蛋了。你看看路邊金屬欄杆上的大凹痕。
B: 停！我聽到前面有小石頭零零落落掉下來的聲音。
A: 我覺得這沒什麼好擔心的。
B: 對啦，可是我覺得這就是為什麼會有那個警告牌。你要小心，可能會有石頭掉下來。
A: 我知道你的意思。這些零零散散滾下來的小石頭，可能表示後面還會有大石頭像瀑布一樣掉下來。
B: 我收回剛剛對那個警告牌的批評。隨時保持警戒是對的。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Goner “
That is, “gone from this world.” It’s a euphemistic way of saying “dead.”
With the strongest cold front so far this year hitting Taiwan, mullet are swimming southwards, and the first load this winter has arrived just off the coast of New Taipei City’s Tamsui District. Wild mullet is a gourmet favorite, despite commanding a price several times that of the farmed variety. Mullet fishing boats along Chiayi County’s coastal towns of Dongshih and Budai are preparing to take to sea any time now, hoping for a big catch as an “annual bonus.” Each year, around 10 days either side of the winter solstice, mullet travel southwards from the Yellow Sea through the Taiwan
Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (5/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（五） A: Anyway, back to your dilemma: do you spend the vacation with your father and family, or do you sit it out this time? B: Well, you’ve given me food for thought. I think I should make the effort and spend it with him. A: I think that’s the right thing. After all, in a few years’ time he might not be able to travel so far. B: Yes, and this year especially, I should be thankful that I will be able to spend the holiday with my family. People in other countries have been denied that chance. You can’t go home,
In Miaoli County’s Dahu Township strawberry season is in full swing, and its strawberry farms are a key draw for tourists who travel to the town to pick the fruit. In the past, strawberry picking has been problematic for people with physical impairements, but the township’s farmers’ association is encouraging strawberry farmers who grow their fruit on trestle tables to improve their facilities and create a barrier-free environment, so that both wheelchair users and families with baby strollers can easily enter the fruit farms and enjoy outdoor strawberry picking. Traditionally, strawberries are directly planted at ground level into a field of