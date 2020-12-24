SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s a long way down (4/5) 底下可是萬丈深淵（四）

A: I saw a sign back there, warning you to keep a look out for falling rocks.

B: Huh? If a boulder came crashing down, it would be over so quickly, you wouldn’t have time to get out of the way.

A: You would be a goner for sure. Look at the huge dents on those metal railings on the side of the path.

Path barriers, dented by fallen boulders, line a mountain path in Nantou County’s Dongpu Township on Dec. 4. 山中小徑旁被岩石擊凹的圍欄。十二月四日攝於南投縣東埔鎮。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Stop! I heard a scattering sound of small rocks falling down on the path just ahead.

A: I don’t think they would be anything to worry about.

B: Yes, but I think that’s exactly what the warning sign was about. Be aware of the possibility of falling rocks.

A: I see what you mean. Those small stones trickling down might have been the start of a boulder cascade.

B: I take back what I said about the sign. It’s good to be alert at all times.

A: 我看到路邊有個警告牌，說要注意落石。

B: 什麼？如果有大石頭掉下來，速度會很快，你不會有時間躲開的。

A: 這樣你一定就完蛋了。你看看路邊金屬欄杆上的大凹痕。

B: 停！我聽到前面有小石頭零零落落掉下來的聲音。

A: 我覺得這沒什麼好擔心的。

B: 對啦，可是我覺得這就是為什麼會有那個警告牌。你要小心，可能會有石頭掉下來。

A: 我知道你的意思。這些零零散散滾下來的小石頭，可能表示後面還會有大石頭像瀑布一樣掉下來。

B: 我收回剛剛對那個警告牌的批評。隨時保持警戒是對的。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

