Animated film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is set to overtake the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, the best-selling movie in Japan for nearly two decades. As of Monday last week, it crossed the 30 billion yen (about US$288.4 million) benchmark in less than two months, grossing 30.28 billion yen and putting it within a stone’s throw of the top spot.
Surprisingly, Spirited Away raised its record-holding box office from 30.8 to 31.68 billion yen last week thanks to its re-release this summer. Demon Slayer, about a boy fighting human-eating demons that killed his family, also grossed nearly NT$600 million (about US$21.1 million) in Taiwan, becoming the top-selling animated and Japanese film ever, and this year’s top-selling movie.
Meanwhile, Japanese TV drama Cherry Magic! 30 Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! has gained great popularity in Asia. Starring hit actors Eiji Akaso and Keita Machida, the “BL” (Boys’ Love) drama about the romance of a man who can read people’s minds has been the most-talked show online.
Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報周湘芸
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
動畫強片《鬼滅之刃無限列車篇》，即將取代奧斯卡最佳動畫片《神隱少女》，該片已稱霸日本最賣座電影近二十年。至上週一為止，《鬼滅之刃》在兩個月內，即跨越三百億日元的票房大關（約兩億八千多萬美元），衝上三百零二億日元，距離寶座僅一步之遙。
令人意外的是，《神隱少女》隨後在上週上修票房，受益於今夏重新上映，將最高記錄自三百零八億日元推進到三百一十六億多。《鬼滅之刃》在台灣也狂賣了近六億台幣（約兩千一百多萬美元），成為最強動畫、最強日片、榮登今年影壇票房冠軍。
Photo courtesy of KKTV 照片︰KKTV提供
而熱門日劇《如果30歲還是處男，似乎就能成為魔法師》，近日在亞洲多個國家大受歡迎。這部「BL」（男男戀）劇由人氣男星赤楚衛二、町田啟太所主演，講述一名擁有讀心術魔法的男子之愛情故事，很快便在網路上爆紅。
（台北時報張聖恩）
