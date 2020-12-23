A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again.
B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike.
A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today. Having said that, though, I’m liking the low-hanging clouds. The brooding skies add a touch of drama to the scenery.
A: Keep your eyes on the path, too. Don’t get too close to the edge. It’s a long way down.
A: 好可惜，我們早上起來的時候太陽還很大，可是現在爬山的時候，太陽又被雲遮住了。
B: 是有點灰濛濛的，可是我想應該不會下雨。反正爬山的時候有點雲蠻好的。
A: 不要被陰天騙了，記得擦防曬油和喝水。不要脫水了。
B: 你知道嗎，我上次來這裡的時候，整段路程都是晴天，我希望今天也是一樣。雖然說是這樣說，我還蠻喜歡爬山的時候有雲在低空。天空陰森森的，讓風景有點戲劇化的感覺。
A: 你眼睛也要看路，不要走得太靠邊邊，底下可是萬丈深淵。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“The brooding clouds”
The word “brooding” has several meanings: It can refer to being lost in thought or introversion, being pensive or contemplative, despondent or moody, distant or aloof, or gloomy. All of these capture the feeling of the low-hanging clouds.
With the strongest cold front so far this year hitting Taiwan, mullet are swimming southwards, and the first load this winter has arrived just off the coast of New Taipei City’s Tamsui District. Wild mullet is a gourmet favorite, despite commanding a price several times that of the farmed variety. Mullet fishing boats along Chiayi County’s coastal towns of Dongshih and Budai are preparing to take to sea any time now, hoping for a big catch as an “annual bonus.” Each year, around 10 days either side of the winter solstice, mullet travel southwards from the Yellow Sea through the Taiwan
Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (5/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（五） A: Anyway, back to your dilemma: do you spend the vacation with your father and family, or do you sit it out this time? B: Well, you’ve given me food for thought. I think I should make the effort and spend it with him. A: I think that’s the right thing. After all, in a few years’ time he might not be able to travel so far. B: Yes, and this year especially, I should be thankful that I will be able to spend the holiday with my family. People in other countries have been denied that chance. You can’t go home,
A: I had a friend who went to Kaohsiung every Lunar New Year to spend the break with her elderly father, who lived on his own. She had a large family. All the brothers and sisters would descend on her father’s house, kids in tow, from all around the island. B: I think that’s nice. The father was the family’s linchpin. He was the reason they all got together during the year. Otherwise, they would hardly ever see each other. A: Yes, but he passed away about 10 years ago. After that, the family had no reason to go to Kaohsiung for