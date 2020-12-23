SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s a long way down (3/5) 底下可是萬丈深淵（三）

A: That’s a shame. The sun was so bright when we woke up this morning, and now we’re on the hike it’s clouded over again.

B: It’s a bit overcast, but I doubt it will rain. Anyway, a little bit of cloud cover is quite good when you’re on a hike.

A: Don’t be fooled by the lack of sun. Remember to put on sunscreen and drink water. It’s important not to dehydrate.

A hike in Nantou County’s Dongpu Township on Dec. 4. 在南投縣東埔鎮附近山中小徑。攝於十二月四日。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: You know, I remember the last time I was here, it was sunny for the whole walk, and I was hoping it would be the same today. Having said that, though, I’m liking the low-hanging clouds. The brooding skies add a touch of drama to the scenery.

A: Keep your eyes on the path, too. Don’t get too close to the edge. It’s a long way down.

A: 好可惜，我們早上起來的時候太陽還很大，可是現在爬山的時候，太陽又被雲遮住了。

B: 是有點灰濛濛的，可是我想應該不會下雨。反正爬山的時候有點雲蠻好的。

A: 不要被陰天騙了，記得擦防曬油和喝水。不要脫水了。

B: 你知道嗎，我上次來這裡的時候，整段路程都是晴天，我希望今天也是一樣。雖然說是這樣說，我還蠻喜歡爬山的時候有雲在低空。天空陰森森的，讓風景有點戲劇化的感覺。

A: 你眼睛也要看路，不要走得太靠邊邊，底下可是萬丈深淵。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: