A: I like this campsite. Is it better than the one you stayed in last time?
B: Tons better. The last one looked more like a car park, with a view over a muddy river. It was empty when we arrived, but then people arrived in droves. Somebody parked their car right up against our tent entrance, there were only two shower cubicles to go around hundreds of people, and the guy in the next tent snored like a wounded elephant all night.
A: Well, what a contrast. It looks like we’re the only ones here, and we have a great view to wake up to. Last night the sky was so clear, and the stars so bright, I could make out many of the constellations I have seen in books.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: We’re so far from a large town, there’s very little light pollution up here.
A: I’m really looking forward to the hike this morning. It’s such a relief to feel the sun on our faces again.
A: 我喜歡這個露營區。這是不是比你上次露營的地方好？
B: 好多了。上次那個地方像是停車場，放眼望去可以俯瞰一條泥濘的河。我們到的時候都沒有人，可是後來就有一大群人來了。有人把車停在我們的帳棚入口，露營區有幾百個人，可是淋浴設備只有兩間，而且隔壁帳篷的人整晚打呼打得像受傷的大象一樣。
A: 嗯，這真是天壤之別。這裡好像只有我們，而且風景好美。昨天晚上天空沒有雲，星星好亮。我可以看到書上說的星座。
B: 我們離大城鎮很遠，山上光害很少。
A: 我好期待今天早上去爬山。讓陽光再照到我們臉上，感覺真的是好療癒。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“A great view to wake up to”
Here, this means that when the campers wake up in the morning there will be a wonderful view for them to enjoy.
