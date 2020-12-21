A: I’m so fed up with this rain. It hasn’t let up for weeks now.
B: I know. The whole house feels damp. The washing won’t dry. I’ve forgotten what the sun looks like. It’s getting me down.
A: We need to get away for a few days. If the sun won’t come to us, we’ll just have to go to it.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: That’s an inspired idea. It’s not raining in central Taiwan. We could go to Dongpu in Nantou County. I’ve been there before. There’s a great hike near there. It’s not too challenging, but the scenery is breathtaking.
A: I’ll get online now and look for a hotel in the area.
B: Nah, let’s take the tent. We’ll make it a camping trip. I camped last time I was there.
A: 我真是受夠這雨了！它已經連續下好幾個禮拜了。
B: 對呀，整間屋子都很潮濕，衣服也晾不乾。我已經忘記太陽長什麼樣子了，這真是令人沮喪。
A: 我們應該要出去幾天。既然陽光不來，我們就去找它。
B: 這個點子很有道理。中部沒下雨，我們可以到南投縣的東埔，我去過那裡，那是爬山的好地方，爬山的難度不高，但是風景美得令人屏息。
A: 我來上網查一查那附近的旅館。
B: 不用了，我們帶帳篷去，就來一場露營之旅好了。我上次去也是露營。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Let up”
This is a phrasal verb meaning to stop or slow down an activity that is generally regarded as unpleasant, such as raining or complaining.
When people get backaches or sore feet, they usually go visit a pharmacy to buy analgesic plasters as a remedy. Some people say that the longer you wear an analgesic plaster, the better it will work, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that plasters should not be worn for more than six hours. The FDA says that the main ingredients of analgesic plasters are methyl salicylate, capsaicin, menthol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The pain-relieving ingredients of analgesic plasters act by absorption through the skin. If they are worn for too long, it may cause too much of these medications
Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (2/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（二） A: Christmas for me is very different to your Lunar New Year vacation. For one thing, it only really lasts for one day. B: That’s a big difference. If I spend time with my father over the break, I’ll be on the road with him for almost a week. My extended family is dotted around the country. We’ll have to travel to at least two cities. A: I have five siblings, two of whom are married with kids. The married ones usually just spend Christmas with their immediate families. They sometimes visit my parents’ house to say hi. Some
B: Do you remember three years ago you joined me on the Lunar New Year trip visiting my family around Taiwan? A: That’s right, we visited your uncle in Miaoli and then had to drive over to Hualien to spend some time with your cousins. B: My father insists on going to Hualien every year. He wants to see his brother in Miaoli, but he loves playing Mahjong, and he only gets the chance to do that around my cousins’. A: I have to say, I much preferred the atmosphere at your uncle’s place. B: The family in Hualien visit because they’re
A: I had a friend who went to Kaohsiung every Lunar New Year to spend the break with her elderly father, who lived on his own. She had a large family. All the brothers and sisters would descend on her father’s house, kids in tow, from all around the island. B: I think that’s nice. The father was the family’s linchpin. He was the reason they all got together during the year. Otherwise, they would hardly ever see each other. A: Yes, but he passed away about 10 years ago. After that, the family had no reason to go to Kaohsiung for