SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s a long way down (1/5) 底下可是萬丈深淵（一）

A: I’m so fed up with this rain. It hasn’t let up for weeks now.

B: I know. The whole house feels damp. The washing won’t dry. I’ve forgotten what the sun looks like. It’s getting me down.

A: We need to get away for a few days. If the sun won’t come to us, we’ll just have to go to it.

A man attempts to enjoy the scenery in the rain at a place of natural beauty in Taipei’s Neihu District in this undated photograph. 雨中一名男子欲欣賞自然風景。攝於台北市內湖區，日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: That’s an inspired idea. It’s not raining in central Taiwan. We could go to Dongpu in Nantou County. I’ve been there before. There’s a great hike near there. It’s not too challenging, but the scenery is breathtaking.

A: I’ll get online now and look for a hotel in the area.

B: Nah, let’s take the tent. We’ll make it a camping trip. I camped last time I was there.

A: 我真是受夠這雨了！它已經連續下好幾個禮拜了。

B: 對呀，整間屋子都很潮濕，衣服也晾不乾。我已經忘記太陽長什麼樣子了，這真是令人沮喪。

A: 我們應該要出去幾天。既然陽光不來，我們就去找它。

B: 這個點子很有道理。中部沒下雨，我們可以到南投縣的東埔，我去過那裡，那是爬山的好地方，爬山的難度不高，但是風景美得令人屏息。

A: 我來上網查一查那附近的旅館。

B: 不用了，我們帶帳篷去，就來一場露營之旅好了。我上次去也是露營。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

