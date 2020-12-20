Miaoli County strawberry farm introduces wheelchair-friendly fruit picking 輪椅族也能採草莓 大湖農會推廣無障礙果園

In Miaoli County’s Dahu Township strawberry season is in full swing, and its strawberry farms are a key draw for tourists who travel to the town to pick the fruit. In the past, strawberry picking has been problematic for people with physical impairements, but the township’s farmers’ association is encouraging strawberry farmers who grow their fruit on trestle tables to improve their facilities and create a barrier-free environment, so that both wheelchair users and families with baby strollers can easily enter the fruit farms and enjoy outdoor strawberry picking.

Traditionally, strawberries are directly planted at ground level into a field of soil. This means that berry farmers cultivating the fruit and tourists picking it both have to squat down and bend at the waist. An additional problem is the narrow width and unevenness of the walkways, which means that people with physical impairments are unable to enter the farms to pick fruits and enjoy fruit picking.

Thanks to advancements in strawberry cultivation techniques, Dahu District Farmers’ Association has discovered that “elevated strawberries” are superior to traditional ground-cultivated strawberries, both in terms of quality and yield, because of the off-soil management. Consequently, an increasing number of businesses are switching to elevated farming, and not just berry fruit farmers, since harvesting from a height reduces back pain and also makes it easier for visitors, who can pick produce while standing up.

An elderly wheelchair user, accompanied by a family member, picks strawberries on Thursday at Nini Strawberry Farm in Miaoli County’s Dahu Township. 一位使用輪椅的長輩與家人於本週四，在苗栗縣大湖地區妮妮草莓園採草莓。 Photo courtesy of Miaoli County Dahu District Farmers’ Association 照片：苗栗縣大湖地區農會提供

Nini Strawberry Farm in Dahu Township took onboard the advice of the farmers’ association to widen the distance between its strawberry planting racks from the normal 60-70cm to 110 cm. The farm also tamped down the ground soil to ensure that it was a smooth surface and laid down waterproof tarpaulin to improve water drainage, so that wheelchair users and families with baby strollers can easily access the garden.

On Thursday, Dahu District Farmers’ Association invited wheelchair users to experience strawberry picking at Nini Strawberry Farm. One granddaughter came pushing her grandmother in a wheelchair, who could easily pick the strawberries from her wheelchair: “I can pick the strawberries while sitting, I’m so happy!”

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

苗栗縣大湖鄉草莓上市，吸引遊客造訪採果，但過去身障朋友要入園採草莓總不方便。為此，大湖地區農會鼓勵區內高架栽培草莓業者提升採摘環境，營造無障礙空間，讓不論是坐著輪椅的身障者，或是推著娃娃車的親子家庭，都能方便入園，享受戶外採草莓樂趣。

傳統草莓都是直接種植在田間土壤裡，不論是莓農栽培或是遊客採果，總是要蹲下身、彎下腰，而身障朋友受限田間走道寬度及不平整，無法入園採果享受採果樂。

隨著栽種草莓技術的精進，大湖地區農會發現「高架草莓」因為離土管理，不管品質、產量都較傳統地面栽種方式佳，越來越多業者改採高架栽培草莓，不僅莓農於採收時減少腰酸背痛，也讓遊客方便站著採。

由於高架栽種草莓的走道寬距，可依栽培架的擺設調整，大湖農會也鼓勵業者營造無障礙空間；大湖鄉妮妮草莓園接受農會建議，把草莓栽種架間的寬度由一般的六十、七十公分，增加為一一○公分，並將地面土壤夯實平整，鋪上防水布並加強排水，讓坐輪椅者或是推著娃娃車的親子家庭，都能方便入園。

大湖農會週四於妮妮草莓園邀請輪椅族體驗，有孫女推著坐輪椅的阿嬤進入草莓園，阿嬤坐在輪椅上就可以輕鬆採草莓，開心不已，直呼「坐著就能採草莓，真高興！」

(自由時報彭健禮)