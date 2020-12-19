SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (1/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（一） A: I can’t believe we’re already halfway through December! Time seems to pass more quickly the older I get. B: Will you be spending Christmas with your family this year? A: You know I won’t! I can’t go home until the pandemic eases up. Why do you ask? B: Well, Lunar New Year is approaching. I’m thinking of telling my family that I will be too busy to spend time with them this year. A: I’m sure your father will understand. You have to go so far and there are always so many people traveling at the same time. He will be disappointed