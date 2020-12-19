Photo: Weng Yu-huang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報翁聿煌
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
Children who play video games won’t turn out bad and may even attain fame and fortune through the virtual world. Hu Shuo-chieh, who goes by the name of “SwordArt,” has signed a record-breaking US$6 million (approximately NT$173 million) contract. Hu’s salary is believed to be higher than the previous record held by a League of Legends championship player. Born in Taiwan, Hu is only 23 years old. According to reporting by the Washington Post, US-based professional esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) has shelled out an unprecedented amount of money to sign Taiwan’s top League of Legends player onto a two-year contract
Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (1/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（一） A: I can’t believe we’re already halfway through December! Time seems to pass more quickly the older I get. B: Will you be spending Christmas with your family this year? A: You know I won’t! I can’t go home until the pandemic eases up. Why do you ask? B: Well, Lunar New Year is approaching. I’m thinking of telling my family that I will be too busy to spend time with them this year. A: I’m sure your father will understand. You have to go so far and there are always so many people traveling at the same time. He will be disappointed
When people get backaches or sore feet, they usually go visit a pharmacy to buy analgesic plasters as a remedy. Some people say that the longer you wear an analgesic plaster, the better it will work, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that plasters should not be worn for more than six hours. The FDA says that the main ingredients of analgesic plasters are methyl salicylate, capsaicin, menthol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The pain-relieving ingredients of analgesic plasters act by absorption through the skin. If they are worn for too long, it may cause too much of these medications
Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (2/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（二） A: Christmas for me is very different to your Lunar New Year vacation. For one thing, it only really lasts for one day. B: That’s a big difference. If I spend time with my father over the break, I’ll be on the road with him for almost a week. My extended family is dotted around the country. We’ll have to travel to at least two cities. A: I have five siblings, two of whom are married with kids. The married ones usually just spend Christmas with their immediate families. They sometimes visit my parents’ house to say hi. Some