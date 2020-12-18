SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (5/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（五）

A: Anyway, back to your dilemma: do you spend the vacation with your father and family, or do you sit it out this time?

B: Well, you’ve given me food for thought. I think I should make the effort and spend it with him.

A: I think that’s the right thing. After all, in a few years’ time he might not be able to travel so far.

A stack of Mahjong tiles and a pair of dice. 一組麻將牌和一對骰子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yes, and this year especially, I should be thankful that I will be able to spend the holiday with my family. People in other countries have been denied that chance. You can’t go home, either.

A: You could always compromise. Why don’t you tell him you’ll drive down to Miaoli with him for that leg of the journey, and then arrange for someone else to take him to Hualien? He can play Mahjong to his heart’s content, while you go and do your own thing.

A: 總而言之，回到你的兩難困境：你這次要不要跟你爸和家人一起過年？

B: 嗯，你已經給我很多想法。我想我應該用心一點，陪他過年。

A: 我想這樣做是對的。畢竟再過幾年，他可能就跑不遠了。

B: 對呀，尤其是今年，我應該要很慶幸可以跟家人一起度假，其他國家的人可沒有這種機會。你也沒辦法回國。

A: 你也可以折衷一下啊。為什麼不跟他說，你會跟他一起開車到苗栗，然後請別人載他到花蓮？這樣他可以稱心如意去打麻將，你也可以去做你想做的事。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: