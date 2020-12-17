A: I had a friend who went to Kaohsiung every Lunar New Year to spend the break with her elderly father, who lived on his own. She had a large family. All the brothers and sisters would descend on her father’s house, kids in tow, from all around the island.
B: I think that’s nice. The father was the family’s linchpin. He was the reason they all got together during the year. Otherwise, they would hardly ever see each other.
A: Yes, but he passed away about 10 years ago. After that, the family had no reason to go to Kaohsiung for that one occasion every year. My friend hasn’t seen them together in one place since.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: And so it goes. My brothers and sisters will eventually become grandparents themselves, and they will be the linchpins of their own extended families for the next generation.
A: 我有一個朋友每次過年都會回高雄去陪她爸，她爸爸年紀很大了，自己一個人住。她家庭成員很多，兄弟姊妹會帶著小孩，全部都到她爸家去。
B: 我覺得這樣很好。父親是一家之主，全家人因為他而聚在一起。不然的話，大家就會很少見面。
A: 是啊。不過他十年前去世了，所以他們就沒有每年回高雄過年的理由了。我朋友之後就再也沒有看過全家人聚在同一個地方。
B: 這是難免的。我的兄弟姊妹到後來也會變成祖父母、外祖父母，也會變成各自家庭新一代的一家之主。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Descend on”
This means to attack with force or large numbers, without warning, like a bird of prey or an army. It is used in a figurative way here, as a joke, likening the family to a marauding horde.
