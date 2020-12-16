According to Twitter, the announcement of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman’s death on his account was the most shared tweet in 2020, and with over 7.5 million “likes,” it also became the most liked tweet in history. US President Donald Trump was No. 1 among the top 10 most-tweeted about people worldwide, followed by US president-elect Joe Biden, whose running mate Kamala Harris at No. 10 was the most tweeted about women this year.
K-pop supergroup BTS has continued to dominate the top 10 most tweeted musicians for four straight years, reflecting the boyband’s milestones on the Billboard charts and successes at award shows in recent years. They are followed by Kanye West, Beyonce, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Blackpink, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.
The hashtag #COVID19 was the most popular one on the social media platform, and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter was at the second spot following the tragic death of George Floyd in May. The hashtag #StayHome was the third most popular one.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
根據推特表示，今年轉推最多的推文，是電影《黑豹》男主角查維克博斯曼推特帳號上，公布他已過世的訊息。這則推文還獲得超過七百五十萬個「讚」，成為歷史上獲得最多讚的推文。美國總統唐納川普是全球推特上討論度最高的十大人物之首，總統當選人喬拜登居次，他的搭檔賀錦麗排名第十，是最受人關注的女性。
韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）已連續第四年稱霸最多推文討論的音樂藝人，這也反映出BTS近年來在告示牌排行榜所創下的里程碑，及在各大頒獎典禮獲得的成就。緊跟在後的有︰肯伊威斯特、碧昂絲、蕾哈娜、小賈斯汀、卡蒂‧B、南韓女團Blackpink、德瑞克、亞莉安娜、泰勒絲。
在該社群媒體平台上，主題標籤「#武漢肺炎」（新冠病毒，COVID-19）是今年最熱門的標籤。主題標籤「#黑人的命也是命」居次，該標籤自黑人男子喬治佛洛伊德五月不幸死亡後暴增。主題標籤「#待在家中」則位居第三。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Children who play video games won’t turn out bad and may even attain fame and fortune through the virtual world. Hu Shuo-chieh, who goes by the name of “SwordArt,” has signed a record-breaking US$6 million (approximately NT$173 million) contract. Hu’s salary is believed to be higher than the previous record held by a League of Legends championship player. Born in Taiwan, Hu is only 23 years old. According to reporting by the Washington Post, US-based professional esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) has shelled out an unprecedented amount of money to sign Taiwan’s top League of Legends player onto a two-year contract
A: Anyway, she became disillusioned with cooking. B: So what happened when they got to Japan? Did your mother run around trying out all the unfamiliar food, like a kid in a candy store? Did your father almost starve, refusing to eat anything that wasn’t British food? A: Quite the opposite, in fact. One day, I took them to a fancy kaiseki restaurant. B: That must have been expensive. Kaiseki restaurants are where they serve traditional multi-course meals, with wonderful surroundings, meticulously prepared dishes and attentive service, aren’t they? A: Spot on. And dad was having the time of his life, trying
I think my own traveling days are behind me (5/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（五） A: To be completely honest, even though I cannot wait for things to get back to normal, I think my own traveling days are behind me. B: I understand what you mean. Backpacking can be tiring and chaotic. I used to enjoy the adventure of long-distance travel on rickety buses that broke down repeatedly, leaving you for days on end having to fend for yourself in remote villages. A: Even when I was much younger and my old bones didn’t creak so much, I could never be on the road for more than a month without starting to miss home. B:
Will you be spending Christmas with your family? (1/5) 你會跟家人一起過聖誕節嗎？（一） A: I can’t believe we’re already halfway through December! Time seems to pass more quickly the older I get. B: Will you be spending Christmas with your family this year? A: You know I won’t! I can’t go home until the pandemic eases up. Why do you ask? B: Well, Lunar New Year is approaching. I’m thinking of telling my family that I will be too busy to spend time with them this year. A: I’m sure your father will understand. You have to go so far and there are always so many people traveling at the same time. He will be disappointed