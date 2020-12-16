Biden-Harris ticket among most tweeted people in 2020 / 拜登、賀錦麗等名人 成今年推特熱門人物

According to Twitter, the announcement of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman’s death on his account was the most shared tweet in 2020, and with over 7.5 million “likes,” it also became the most liked tweet in history. US President Donald Trump was No. 1 among the top 10 most-tweeted about people worldwide, followed by US president-elect Joe Biden, whose running mate Kamala Harris at No. 10 was the most tweeted about women this year.

K-pop supergroup BTS has continued to dominate the top 10 most tweeted musicians for four straight years, reflecting the boyband’s milestones on the Billboard charts and successes at award shows in recent years. They are followed by Kanye West, Beyonce, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Blackpink, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

The hashtag #COVID19 was the most popular one on the social media platform, and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter was at the second spot following the tragic death of George Floyd in May. The hashtag #StayHome was the third most popular one.

Then US presidential candidate Joe Biden, second left, and his running mate Kamala Harris, second right, attend the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20. Biden and Harris are the second and 10th most-tweeted about persons this year. 當時的美國總統參選人喬拜登（左二〉、副總統參選人賀錦麗（右二〉，於八月二十日參加民主黨黨代表大會。兩人分居今年推特熱門人物第二名及第十名。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

根據推特表示，今年轉推最多的推文，是電影《黑豹》男主角查維克博斯曼推特帳號上，公布他已過世的訊息。這則推文還獲得超過七百五十萬個「讚」，成為歷史上獲得最多讚的推文。美國總統唐納川普是全球推特上討論度最高的十大人物之首，總統當選人喬拜登居次，他的搭檔賀錦麗排名第十，是最受人關注的女性。

韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）已連續第四年稱霸最多推文討論的音樂藝人，這也反映出BTS近年來在告示牌排行榜所創下的里程碑，及在各大頒獎典禮獲得的成就。緊跟在後的有︰肯伊威斯特、碧昂絲、蕾哈娜、小賈斯汀、卡蒂‧B、南韓女團Blackpink、德瑞克、亞莉安娜、泰勒絲。

在該社群媒體平台上，主題標籤「#武漢肺炎」（新冠病毒，COVID-19）是今年最熱門的標籤。主題標籤「#黑人的命也是命」居次，該標籤自黑人男子喬治佛洛伊德五月不幸死亡後暴增。主題標籤「#待在家中」則位居第三。

（台北時報張聖恩〉