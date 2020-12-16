B: Do you remember three years ago you joined me on the Lunar New Year trip visiting my family around Taiwan?
A: That’s right, we visited your uncle in Miaoli and then had to drive over to Hualien to spend some time with your cousins.
B: My father insists on going to Hualien every year. He wants to see his brother in Miaoli, but he loves playing Mahjong, and he only gets the chance to do that around my cousins’.
A: I have to say, I much preferred the atmosphere at your uncle’s place.
B: The family in Hualien visit because they’re expected to. Most of them would actually prefer to be somewhere else. My nieces in Miaoli genuinely like each others’ company, but don’t get to see each other much during the year. They’re a hoot when they’re all together in the same room.
B: 你記得三年前過年，我們的環島家族之旅嗎？
A: 對呀，我們去苗栗看你叔叔，然後還得要開車到花蓮去看你堂兄弟姊妹。
B: 我爸堅持每年都要去花蓮。他想去苗栗看他弟弟，他又很愛打麻將，可是只有到我堂兄弟姊妹家才有機會打麻將。
A: 我得說，我更喜歡你苗栗叔叔家的氣氛。
B: 這是因為花蓮那邊的親戚是不得不回去。他們大多其實都寧願去別的地方。我在苗栗的那些姪女很喜歡一起玩，可是一年當中難得有機會在一起。她們都在同一間房裡的時候都會玩得很開心。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“A hoot “
Here, a “hoot” means a lot of fun. You could also use “blast” or “scream.”
