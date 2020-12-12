SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think my own traveling days are behind me (1/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（一） A: I just got off the phone with my cousin. B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran. A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy. B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal. A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I