Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
At 1:45pm on Wednesday afternoon in Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge National Park, the alarm was sounded after a tourist was seen to plunge over the edge of Cingshuei Cliff. A 74-year-old man surnamed Hu from Yilan County was taking a photograph next to an observation platform when, during a moment of inattention, he slipped over the cliff’s edge and plummeted 15m. Fortunately, Hu’s dexterity and physical strength allowed him to grab hold of a tree branch on the way down, which broke his fall and saved his life. After being rescued, Hu displayed no obvious external injuries and he refused
The UK retail industry suffered one of the harshest blows yet after two of the country’s best-known retailers collapsed, putting 25,000 jobs at risk in less than 24 hours. Debenhams said Tuesday morning it’s preparing to close its doors for good after failing to find a buyer. Late Monday last week, Arcadia Group, the retail empire of billionaire Sir Philip Green, which owns brands including Topshop, Topman, Burton, Wallis, and Dorothy Perkins, began insolvency proceedings. It looks like a sad end for Debenhams, which can trace its history back to 1778, when William Clark set up a store in London’s West End
I think my own traveling days are behind me (1/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（一） A: I just got off the phone with my cousin. B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran. A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy. B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal. A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is prevalent in fall and winter. People may wonder how one can tell the difference between influenza and a cold. Influenza is an acute respiratory tract disease caused by influenzaviruses, whose main routes of infection are via airborne droplets and contact. The difference between the flu and what we generally call a cold is that ordinary colds can be caused by many kinds of virus, some of the common ones being rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenoviruses. Influenzaviruses are classified into types A to D, of which only types A and B can cause