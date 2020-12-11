SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think my own traveling days are behind me (5/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（五）

A: To be completely honest, even though I cannot wait for things to get back to normal, I think my own traveling days are behind me.

B: I understand what you mean. Backpacking can be tiring and chaotic. I used to enjoy the adventure of long-distance travel on rickety buses that broke down repeatedly, leaving you for days on end having to fend for yourself in remote villages.

A: Even when I was much younger and my old bones didn’t creak so much, I could never be on the road for more than a month without starting to miss home.

People try to repair a van that has broken down by a roadside. 在路邊修理拋錨廂型車的人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yes, you start craving for the creature comforts and your own bed, don’t you? I think I’ll restrict my travel to domestic locations from now on, and explore Taiwan instead. I might even sign up for some tour groups.

A: 完全坦白地說，雖然我迫不及待希望一切恢復正常，可是我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了。

B: 我懂你的意思。當背包客去旅行可能會很累、很混亂。我以前很享受搭巴士長途旅行，那種車搖搖晃晃的、一直拋錨，把你載到了偏遠的村落，然後你就得連續好幾天自立更生。

A: 即便是在我年輕好幾歲、筋骨沒太大問題的時候，我也沒辦法出門在外一個月以上不想家。

B: 對呀，你就會開始貪圖那些物質享受，還有你的床，是不是？我想我從今以後只會在國內旅行，那就來探索台灣好了。搞不好還會參加一些旅行團。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

