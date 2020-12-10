A: Anyway, she became disillusioned with cooking.
B: So what happened when they got to Japan? Did your mother run around trying out all the unfamiliar food, like a kid in a candy store? Did your father almost starve, refusing to eat anything that wasn’t British food?
A: Quite the opposite, in fact. One day, I took them to a fancy kaiseki restaurant.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That must have been expensive. Kaiseki restaurants are where they serve traditional multi-course meals, with wonderful surroundings, meticulously prepared dishes and attentive service, aren’t they?
A: Spot on. And dad was having the time of his life, trying out all kinds of dishes he had never even conceived of before. Meanwhile, mother was like a fish out of water. She turned away the sashimi, gagged on the octopus and wrinkled her face at the seaweed.
B: Oh, dear.
A: 總之，她對烹飪的幻想破滅了。
B: 他們到日本的情形怎麼樣？你媽是不是像進了糖果店的小孩，到處去嚐試那些她不熟悉的食物？那你爸非英式的食物不吃，是不是就餓壞了？
A: 情況其實相反。有一天，我帶他們到一家高級的懷石料理餐廳。
B: 那一定很貴。傳統的懷石料理有很多道菜，餐廳布置精美、菜餚精心烹調、服務周到，對嗎？
A: 完全正確。我爸就像是在享受人生最快樂的時光，嚐試各種他以前想都沒想過的食物。那我媽呢，如魚離水，像離開了舒適圈很不自在。她不想吃生魚片，被章魚噎住，還覺得海苔很噁心。
B: 天哪。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“wrinkled her face”
When you wrinkle your nose at something, it means you express surprise or disgust at that thing. Here, it says she “wrinkled her [whole] face,” to exaggerate the reaction.
At 1:45pm on Wednesday afternoon in Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge National Park, the alarm was sounded after a tourist was seen to plunge over the edge of Cingshuei Cliff. A 74-year-old man surnamed Hu from Yilan County was taking a photograph next to an observation platform when, during a moment of inattention, he slipped over the cliff’s edge and plummeted 15m. Fortunately, Hu’s dexterity and physical strength allowed him to grab hold of a tree branch on the way down, which broke his fall and saved his life. After being rescued, Hu displayed no obvious external injuries and he refused
I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (5/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（五） A: The problem with charity stores is that they are often full of items that the original owners no longer want. Maybe they’re broken, outdated, out of fashion or obsolete. B: There is a very fine line between out of fashion and “vintage.” Look at that swallow-tail leather jacket. It shouts “1970s,” but it would look very cool on the right person. A: I guess you’re right. And look at that blender over there. That’s a reputable brand, and it’s still in the original box. I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it. That’s a real find. B:
I think my own traveling days are behind me (1/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（一） A: I just got off the phone with my cousin. B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran. A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy. B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal. A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I
The UK retail industry suffered one of the harshest blows yet after two of the country’s best-known retailers collapsed, putting 25,000 jobs at risk in less than 24 hours. Debenhams said Tuesday morning it’s preparing to close its doors for good after failing to find a buyer. Late Monday last week, Arcadia Group, the retail empire of billionaire Sir Philip Green, which owns brands including Topshop, Topman, Burton, Wallis, and Dorothy Perkins, began insolvency proceedings. It looks like a sad end for Debenhams, which can trace its history back to 1778, when William Clark set up a store in London’s West End