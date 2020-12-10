SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think my own traveling days are behind me (4/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（四）

A: Anyway, she became disillusioned with cooking.

B: So what happened when they got to Japan? Did your mother run around trying out all the unfamiliar food, like a kid in a candy store? Did your father almost starve, refusing to eat anything that wasn’t British food?

A: Quite the opposite, in fact. One day, I took them to a fancy kaiseki restaurant.

A woman eats in a Japanese restaurant. 一名女子在日本料理店中用餐 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That must have been expensive. Kaiseki restaurants are where they serve traditional multi-course meals, with wonderful surroundings, meticulously prepared dishes and attentive service, aren’t they?

A: Spot on. And dad was having the time of his life, trying out all kinds of dishes he had never even conceived of before. Meanwhile, mother was like a fish out of water. She turned away the sashimi, gagged on the octopus and wrinkled her face at the seaweed.

B: Oh, dear.

A: 總之，她對烹飪的幻想破滅了。

B: 他們到日本的情形怎麼樣？你媽是不是像進了糖果店的小孩，到處去嚐試那些她不熟悉的食物？那你爸非英式的食物不吃，是不是就餓壞了？

A: 情況其實相反。有一天，我帶他們到一家高級的懷石料理餐廳。

B: 那一定很貴。傳統的懷石料理有很多道菜，餐廳布置精美、菜餚精心烹調、服務周到，對嗎？

A: 完全正確。我爸就像是在享受人生最快樂的時光，嚐試各種他以前想都沒想過的食物。那我媽呢，如魚離水，像離開了舒適圈很不自在。她不想吃生魚片，被章魚噎住，還覺得海苔很噁心。

B: 天哪。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

