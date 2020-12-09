SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think my own traveling days are behind me (3/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（三）

A: The flight wasn’t the biggest challenge for them when they visited Japan. Japanese food is very different from the diet they were accustomed to in the UK.

B: I can imagine. So they didn’t get on with Japanese cuisine?

A: Well, it was weird. I always thought my mother was the more adventurous of the two when it came to food.

A street scene in Narita, Japan, in this undated photo. 日本成田市街景。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: She would always choose the more exotic items on the menu when you went out to eat in the UK?

A: It wasn’t that. We didn’t eat out often. When they were first married, mother made an effort to cook interesting and varied meals, but my dad just wanted pretty basic fare on the table. And when us kids came along, we all turned our noses up at anything other than pizzas and fries.

A: 坐飛機並不是他們日本行的最大挑戰。日本的食物跟他們在英國所熟悉的飲食有很大的不同。

B: 我可以想像。所以他們不喜歡日本料理嗎？

A: 嗯，這還蠻奇怪的。我一直以為我媽在吃的方面比我爸還敢嚐試新東西。

B: 你們在英國上餐館的時候，她都會點比較有異國風味的菜嗎？

A: 不是這樣的。我們不常出去吃。他們剛結婚的時候，我媽會花心思去煮一些有意思和有變化的菜，可是我爸只想要吃一些很簡單的菜。有了小孩以後，我們這些小孩對披薩和薯條以外的東西都不屑一顧。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: