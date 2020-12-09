A: The flight wasn’t the biggest challenge for them when they visited Japan. Japanese food is very different from the diet they were accustomed to in the UK.
B: I can imagine. So they didn’t get on with Japanese cuisine?
A: Well, it was weird. I always thought my mother was the more adventurous of the two when it came to food.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: She would always choose the more exotic items on the menu when you went out to eat in the UK?
A: It wasn’t that. We didn’t eat out often. When they were first married, mother made an effort to cook interesting and varied meals, but my dad just wanted pretty basic fare on the table. And when us kids came along, we all turned our noses up at anything other than pizzas and fries.
A: 坐飛機並不是他們日本行的最大挑戰。日本的食物跟他們在英國所熟悉的飲食有很大的不同。
B: 我可以想像。所以他們不喜歡日本料理嗎？
A: 嗯，這還蠻奇怪的。我一直以為我媽在吃的方面比我爸還敢嚐試新東西。
B: 你們在英國上餐館的時候，她都會點比較有異國風味的菜嗎？
A: 不是這樣的。我們不常出去吃。他們剛結婚的時候，我媽會花心思去煮一些有意思和有變化的菜，可是我爸只想要吃一些很簡單的菜。有了小孩以後，我們這些小孩對披薩和薯條以外的東西都不屑一顧。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“come along”
Here, the phrase means to be born, to become part of the family/group.
At 1:45pm on Wednesday afternoon in Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge National Park, the alarm was sounded after a tourist was seen to plunge over the edge of Cingshuei Cliff. A 74-year-old man surnamed Hu from Yilan County was taking a photograph next to an observation platform when, during a moment of inattention, he slipped over the cliff’s edge and plummeted 15m. Fortunately, Hu’s dexterity and physical strength allowed him to grab hold of a tree branch on the way down, which broke his fall and saved his life. After being rescued, Hu displayed no obvious external injuries and he refused
I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (5/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（五） A: The problem with charity stores is that they are often full of items that the original owners no longer want. Maybe they’re broken, outdated, out of fashion or obsolete. B: There is a very fine line between out of fashion and “vintage.” Look at that swallow-tail leather jacket. It shouts “1970s,” but it would look very cool on the right person. A: I guess you’re right. And look at that blender over there. That’s a reputable brand, and it’s still in the original box. I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it. That’s a real find. B:
B: I love sorting through antiques stores, especially in unfamiliar areas. A: Yes, you have to rummage through a load of old tat, but occasionally you might find something really unexpected. B: I’m always on the look-out for vintage Italian leather boots, hoping that the store owner wasn’t aware of how valuable they were. A: You could be waiting a long time. I think the owners have an eye for valuable items, or get somebody to evaluate them before they put a price on it. B: You can always live in hope. Look, there’s a charity store over there.
I think my own traveling days are behind me (1/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（一） A: I just got off the phone with my cousin. B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran. A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy. B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal. A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I