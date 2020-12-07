A: I just got off the phone with my cousin.
B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran.
A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal.
A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I think ticket prices will be high. Airlines will be keen to get bums back on seats, but many have gone bankrupt, and some have sold off portions of their fleets. They might start off offering only limited routes.
B: I think we just got used to easy travel and inexpensive ticket prices. It wasn’t always that convenient to hop around the world.
A: 我剛跟我表姐通過電話。
B: 你是說那個一天到晚到處趴趴走的人嗎？我上次聽到她的消息，是說她正在騎自行車橫越伊朗。
A: 她對這疫情受夠了。她是為旅行而生的，可是她幾乎整年哪裡都不能去，都悶得快發瘋了！
B: 新聞最近報導說再過幾個月疫苗就會推出，我們起碼可以看到未來一絲曙光。可是要恢復正常，還要花好久的時間。
A: 我知道。即使航班復飛了，我想票價會很貴。航空公司會很希望吸引乘客，可是有很多航空公司已經破產了，有的公司已經賣掉了一些飛機。他們一開始只會飛一部份的航線。
B: 我們才剛習慣了輕鬆出遊和便宜的機票。以前要飛到世界各地去並不總是那麼方便。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“趴趴走”
The Chinese characters for the phrase 趴趴走 in the dialogue are pronounced in the Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) way.
The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, known as “MAMA,” the K-pop industry’s biggest annual music awards show, is returning to South Korea again for the first time in 11 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s MAMA will be held online with no live audience on Sunday. Hosted by actor Song Joong-ki, the show will feature top K-pop acts such as BTS and Twice. Originally, boyband Wanna One, which rose from the second season of Mnet’s reality show Produce 101 series, was expected to stage a reunion performance at MAMA. After the court revealed last month the names of trainees
I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (3/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（三） A: It’s funny how old objects carry certain meanings. I passed a junk store in Tainan some time ago. There was a lot of old, random stuff stacked outside. B: Were they selling it? Are you sure somebody hadn’t just dumped a lot of unwanted possessions on the sidewalk? A: It was difficult to tell. I remember there was a portrait of an elderly gentleman. That might have meant something to somebody, but it was hardly a work of art. Why would anyone buy a portrait of a stranger? B: I think I guessed right. It must have been
I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (5/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（五） A: The problem with charity stores is that they are often full of items that the original owners no longer want. Maybe they’re broken, outdated, out of fashion or obsolete. B: There is a very fine line between out of fashion and “vintage.” Look at that swallow-tail leather jacket. It shouts “1970s,” but it would look very cool on the right person. A: I guess you’re right. And look at that blender over there. That’s a reputable brand, and it’s still in the original box. I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it. That’s a real find. B:
B: I love sorting through antiques stores, especially in unfamiliar areas. A: Yes, you have to rummage through a load of old tat, but occasionally you might find something really unexpected. B: I’m always on the look-out for vintage Italian leather boots, hoping that the store owner wasn’t aware of how valuable they were. A: You could be waiting a long time. I think the owners have an eye for valuable items, or get somebody to evaluate them before they put a price on it. B: You can always live in hope. Look, there’s a charity store over there.