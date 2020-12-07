SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think my own traveling days are behind me (1/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（一）

A: I just got off the phone with my cousin.

B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran.

A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy.

A woman rides a bike through a field. 一名女子騎自行車穿越田野。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal.

A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I think ticket prices will be high. Airlines will be keen to get bums back on seats, but many have gone bankrupt, and some have sold off portions of their fleets. They might start off offering only limited routes.

B: I think we just got used to easy travel and inexpensive ticket prices. It wasn’t always that convenient to hop around the world.

A: 我剛跟我表姐通過電話。

B: 你是說那個一天到晚到處趴趴走的人嗎？我上次聽到她的消息，是說她正在騎自行車橫越伊朗。

A: 她對這疫情受夠了。她是為旅行而生的，可是她幾乎整年哪裡都不能去，都悶得快發瘋了！

B: 新聞最近報導說再過幾個月疫苗就會推出，我們起碼可以看到未來一絲曙光。可是要恢復正常，還要花好久的時間。

A: 我知道。即使航班復飛了，我想票價會很貴。航空公司會很希望吸引乘客，可是有很多航空公司已經破產了，有的公司已經賣掉了一些飛機。他們一開始只會飛一部份的航線。

B: 我們才剛習慣了輕鬆出遊和便宜的機票。以前要飛到世界各地去並不總是那麼方便。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

