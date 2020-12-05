SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (2/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（二） B: My father prepared a photo album for my sister’s birthday. It had 30 photographs of her, one for every year of her life so far, he said. A: Did he include one photo from every year, from when she was a baby until this year? B: No, I think he just chose 30 of his favorite pictures of her. The idea was to have a historical document of her life. A: Yes, and the more time goes on, the more of a sense of history it will have. It will be a snapshot of time for her to