A: The problem with charity stores is that they are often full of items that the original owners no longer want. Maybe they’re broken, outdated, out of fashion or obsolete.
B: There is a very fine line between out of fashion and “vintage.” Look at that swallow-tail leather jacket. It shouts “1970s,” but it would look very cool on the right person.
A: I guess you’re right. And look at that blender over there. That’s a reputable brand, and it’s still in the original box. I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it. That’s a real find.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Yes, but you have to question why it’s still there, collecting dust. Why is nobody buying it? It must be faulty. I wouldn’t touch that with a barge pole.
A: Yeah, sure. Get out of my way. You’ll be back tomorrow to buy it. I’m going to get it now. Finders, keepers.
A: 慈善二手店的缺點是，那裡都是一些原來的主人不要的東西，可能是壞了、過時了、不流行了，或是被淘汰的。
B: 「不流行」和「有年代」之間的界線是很微妙的。你看那件燕尾皮夾克，它明顯傳達出一九七○年代的味道，可是穿在對的人身上，看起來就會很酷。
A: 你說的大概沒錯。你看那邊的果汁機，它是很好的牌子，而且還在原來的盒子裡。我不敢相信這只賣五百塊。這真是打著燈籠都找不到的。
B: 是沒錯啦，可是你會想問說，為什麼它還在那裡長灰塵。為甚麼都沒有人買？這一定是瑕疵品。這東西我是碰都不想碰的。
A: 對啦，沒錯，你閃開點。你明天就會回來買。我現在就要把它買到手。誰找到就是誰的。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Finders, keepers”
This is an old saying that means the person who finds something has the right to own it. A more complete version is “finders keepers, losers weepers.
