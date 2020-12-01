B: My father prepared a photo album for my sister’s birthday. It had 30 photographs of her, one for every year of her life so far, he said.
A: Did he include one photo from every year, from when she was a baby until this year?
B: No, I think he just chose 30 of his favorite pictures of her. The idea was to have a historical document of her life.
Photo: Pixabay 照片： 照片：Pixabay
A: Yes, and the more time goes on, the more of a sense of history it will have. It will be a snapshot of time for her to look back on. It’s a lovely thought.
B: It’s like going through your old school photos. You know it’s you in the pictures, but you can hardly believe it. It’s as if you are looking at a previous life, one that you only faintly remember, lived by a younger person that looks vaguely like you.
B: 我爸做了一本相簿，要在我妹的生日送她。他說相簿裡有三十張照片，一年一張。
A: 他是把你妹從嬰兒到今年的每一年都放一張照片嗎？
B: 不是，我想他只是選了他最喜歡的三十張我妹的照片，目的是要記錄她的生命歷程。
A: 對呀，時間過越久，就越有歷史感。這可以讓她快速回顧一路走來的歷程。這個點子好窩心！
B: 這就像是看你以前在學校的照片。你知道照片裡的人是你，可是你幾乎不敢相信這就是你。這像是看你模糊記得的前世，這是年輕一點、跟你長得有點像的人。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“faintly/ vaguely”
These two words are essentially interchangeable. Other synonyms include: roughly, somewhat, fairly, a touch, a shade, slightly and rather.
A leopard cat at Taipei Zoo named Fei Fei was discovered missing on the morning of Nov. 22 after digging around the artificial rock near the roof netting of the Formosan Animal Area in the zoo’s Outdoor Display areas. Fei Fei apparently took flight through a hole in the netting. Taipei Zoo spokesperson Tsao Hsien-shao said that during the inspection in the area on the morning of Nov. 22, a zoo employee noticed that a leopard cat was missing. The CCTV footage showed that Fei Fei, a female leopard cat, who was almost four years old and had been sent
A: Is the award ceremony going to be televised? Do you think they’ll do a close-up of your faces when your names are announced, and at the moment they declare the winner? B: I hadn’t thought of that! How mortifying. I suppose I have to practice feigning surprise or looking pleased for the other team if we don’t win. A: You’ll be fine. Just act natural, and make sure you don’t eat the dessert until after your category has been announced. B: Why? Because I need to wait to see whether I should eat the cake to celebrate
Late singer Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album, becoming the first black artist to achieve the feat, according to AP. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced recently that Whitney’s 1987 second album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums in the US. Diamond status is 10 times higher than platinum status. “Whitney” features four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: the Grammy-winning I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), Didn’t We Almost Have It All, So Emotional and Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Her self-titled 1985 debut album
A: Whatever you do, don’t spend 10 minutes on stage blubbering and effusing about how you love everyone and how if we follow our dreams we are sure to achieve them in the end. And please, do not read a list as long as your arm of the names of people without whom you could have not done it. B: Yeah, I know. It’s annoying when people do that. It’s embarrassing, patronizing and stultifyingly boring. A: Yes, and although I do love your work, it’s only a report about foreign rodents, after all. B: You’ve persuaded me. I’m