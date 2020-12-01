SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (2/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（二）

B: My father prepared a photo album for my sister’s birthday. It had 30 photographs of her, one for every year of her life so far, he said.

A: Did he include one photo from every year, from when she was a baby until this year?

B: No, I think he just chose 30 of his favorite pictures of her. The idea was to have a historical document of her life.

A collection of old photographs. 一些老照片。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： 照片：Pixabay

A: Yes, and the more time goes on, the more of a sense of history it will have. It will be a snapshot of time for her to look back on. It’s a lovely thought.

B: It’s like going through your old school photos. You know it’s you in the pictures, but you can hardly believe it. It’s as if you are looking at a previous life, one that you only faintly remember, lived by a younger person that looks vaguely like you.

B: 我爸做了一本相簿，要在我妹的生日送她。他說相簿裡有三十張照片，一年一張。

A: 他是把你妹從嬰兒到今年的每一年都放一張照片嗎？

B: 不是，我想他只是選了他最喜歡的三十張我妹的照片，目的是要記錄她的生命歷程。

A: 對呀，時間過越久，就越有歷史感。這可以讓她快速回顧一路走來的歷程。這個點子好窩心！

B: 這就像是看你以前在學校的照片。你知道照片裡的人是你，可是你幾乎不敢相信這就是你。這像是看你模糊記得的前世，這是年輕一點、跟你長得有點像的人。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

