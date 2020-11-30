A: Next month is my mother’s 80th birthday.
B: Wow, that’s a major milestone. What are you going to get her?
A: Well, I was racking my brains for months, and I couldn’t come up with anything suitable.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: What do you get for the woman who has everything, eh?
A: As chance would have it, I was walking along the street and I found a store selling traditional lanterns.
B: Lanterns are quite cheap and nasty, though, aren’t they?
A: Certainly not! I chose a really nice one and asked him to write something auspicious on it in Chinese calligraphy. I also took photos of him doing it, which I will include in the parcel.
A: 下個月是我媽媽的八十大壽。
B: 哇，這是大生日欸！你要送她什麼？
A: 我努力想了幾個月，還是想不出要送她什麼東西才好。
B: 要送東西給什麼都不缺的女人真難，對吧？
A: 幸好，我走在街上的時候，發現一家賣傳統燈籠的店。
B: 可是燈籠不都是些品質很差的便宜貨嗎？
A: 才不是呢！我挑了一個很漂亮的燈籠，請他幫我在上面用書法寫了些吉祥話。我還拍了幾張他寫書法的照片，會放在包裹裡一起寄去。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“cheap and nasty”
“Cheap and nasty” is a set phrase that refers to something of low cost and bad quality.
Late singer Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album, becoming the first black artist to achieve the feat, according to AP. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced recently that Whitney’s 1987 second album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums in the US. Diamond status is 10 times higher than platinum status. “Whitney” features four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: the Grammy-winning I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), Didn’t We Almost Have It All, So Emotional and Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Her self-titled 1985 debut album
A: Is the award ceremony going to be televised? Do you think they’ll do a close-up of your faces when your names are announced, and at the moment they declare the winner? B: I hadn’t thought of that! How mortifying. I suppose I have to practice feigning surprise or looking pleased for the other team if we don’t win. A: You’ll be fine. Just act natural, and make sure you don’t eat the dessert until after your category has been announced. B: Why? Because I need to wait to see whether I should eat the cake to celebrate
A: Why are you so worried about the acceptance speech? B: I find any kind of public speaking really intimidating. I get paralyzed with fear standing in front of a sea of expectant faces. I can see it now: I’ll be shaking uncontrollably, my pulse will be racing and I won’t be able to stop my knees knocking. A: Think positive. Just remember to memorize your speech beforehand. B: I’ve already prepared a speech and committed it to memory, but I bet my mind will go blank if I’m ever called to actually deliver it. A: You’re overthinking it. You’re tying yourself up in
A: Whatever you do, don’t spend 10 minutes on stage blubbering and effusing about how you love everyone and how if we follow our dreams we are sure to achieve them in the end. And please, do not read a list as long as your arm of the names of people without whom you could have not done it. B: Yeah, I know. It’s annoying when people do that. It’s embarrassing, patronizing and stultifyingly boring. A: Yes, and although I do love your work, it’s only a report about foreign rodents, after all. B: You’ve persuaded me. I’m