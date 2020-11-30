SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (1/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（一）

A: Next month is my mother’s 80th birthday.

B: Wow, that’s a major milestone. What are you going to get her?

A: Well, I was racking my brains for months, and I couldn’t come up with anything suitable.

An artist paints calligraphy on a lantern in Lugang Township in Changhua County on Nov. 7. 藝師在燈籠上揮毫。十一月七日攝於彰化縣鹿港鎮。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: What do you get for the woman who has everything, eh?

A: As chance would have it, I was walking along the street and I found a store selling traditional lanterns.

B: Lanterns are quite cheap and nasty, though, aren’t they?

A: Certainly not! I chose a really nice one and asked him to write something auspicious on it in Chinese calligraphy. I also took photos of him doing it, which I will include in the parcel.

A: 下個月是我媽媽的八十大壽。

B: 哇，這是大生日欸！你要送她什麼？

A: 我努力想了幾個月，還是想不出要送她什麼東西才好。

B: 要送東西給什麼都不缺的女人真難，對吧？

A: 幸好，我走在街上的時候，發現一家賣傳統燈籠的店。

B: 可是燈籠不都是些品質很差的便宜貨嗎？

A: 才不是呢！我挑了一個很漂亮的燈籠，請他幫我在上面用書法寫了些吉祥話。我還拍了幾張他寫書法的照片，會放在包裹裡一起寄去。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

