SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

My team has been nominated for a story (5/5) 我們團隊做的報導入圍了（五）

A: Whatever you do, don’t spend 10 minutes on stage blubbering and effusing about how you love everyone and how if we follow our dreams we are sure to achieve them in the end. And please, do not read a list as long as your arm of the names of people without whom you could have not done it.

B: Yeah, I know. It’s annoying when people do that. It’s embarrassing, patronizing and stultifyingly boring.

A: Yes, and although I do love your work, it’s only a report about foreign rodents, after all.

A golden statue award trophy. 一座金質獎座。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: You’ve persuaded me. I’m going to throw my speech away. In the tiny likelihood that we do win, I’m going to walk up to the stage, grab the award, thank my parents and get off the stage as quickly as my legs will carry me.

A: Nice.

A: 不管你怎麼做，總之不要花十分鐘在台上哽咽、很感動地說你有多麼愛每個人，說如果心懷夢想、堅持到底，最後一定就會成功。而且請不要唸一長串跟你手臂一樣長的名單說，如果沒有這些人，你就不可能成功。

B: 好啦，我知道啦。每次有這樣的人都很煩。這樣很丟臉、自以為是，而且超級無聊。

A: 對呀，而且我雖然真的很喜歡你的作品，可是這畢竟只是在報導外來的嚙齒動物。

B: 你說服我了。我要把講稿丟掉。如果真的有那麼一點機率我們得獎了，我就會走到台上，一把抓起獎座、感謝我爸媽，然後用我所能達到的速度盡快下台。

A: 很好！

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

