SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

My team has been nominated for a story (4/5) 我們團隊做的報導入圍了（四）

A: Is the award ceremony going to be televised? Do you think they’ll do a close-up of your faces when your names are announced, and at the moment they declare the winner?

B: I hadn’t thought of that! How mortifying. I suppose I have to practice feigning surprise or looking pleased for the other team if we don’t win.

A: You’ll be fine. Just act natural, and make sure you don’t eat the dessert until after your category has been announced.

Veteran actress Yang Kuei-mei presents the Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year award at the Golden Horse Awards ceremony in Taipei on Nov. 25, 2017. 第五十四屆金馬獎二○一七年十一月二十五日在台北頒獎，由資深藝人楊貴媚頒發年度台灣傑出電影工作者。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Why? Because I need to wait to see whether I should eat the cake to celebrate or to console myself if I lose?

A: No, because you’re a messy eater, and you don’t want chocolate mousse all over your face when they zoom in.

A: 這個頒獎典禮電視會不會轉播啊？他們會不會在唸到你名字的時候，和宣布得獎者的時候，給你的臉一個特寫啊？

B: 我還沒想過耶！這真是太窘了！那我猜我就得要來練習一下假裝驚訝的樣子，或是知道別的團隊得獎的時候為他們高興的樣子，如果我們沒得獎的話。

A: 你沒問題的啦。只要表現自然就好，還有，在你的獎項揭曉以前千萬不要吃甜點。

B: 為什麼？這是因為得獎者宣布以後，我才會知道吃蛋糕到底是要慶祝得獎，還是因為落選要安慰自己一下嗎？

A: 不是。因為你吃相不佳，免得到時候鏡頭拉近你，也照到你滿臉的巧克力慕斯。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: