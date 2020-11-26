A: Is the award ceremony going to be televised? Do you think they’ll do a close-up of your faces when your names are announced, and at the moment they declare the winner?
B: I hadn’t thought of that! How mortifying. I suppose I have to practice feigning surprise or looking pleased for the other team if we don’t win.
A: You’ll be fine. Just act natural, and make sure you don’t eat the dessert until after your category has been announced.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: Why? Because I need to wait to see whether I should eat the cake to celebrate or to console myself if I lose?
A: No, because you’re a messy eater, and you don’t want chocolate mousse all over your face when they zoom in.
A: 這個頒獎典禮電視會不會轉播啊？他們會不會在唸到你名字的時候，和宣布得獎者的時候，給你的臉一個特寫啊？
B: 我還沒想過耶！這真是太窘了！那我猜我就得要來練習一下假裝驚訝的樣子，或是知道別的團隊得獎的時候為他們高興的樣子，如果我們沒得獎的話。
A: 你沒問題的啦。只要表現自然就好，還有，在你的獎項揭曉以前千萬不要吃甜點。
B: 為什麼？這是因為得獎者宣布以後，我才會知道吃蛋糕到底是要慶祝得獎，還是因為落選要安慰自己一下嗎？
A: 不是。因為你吃相不佳，免得到時候鏡頭拉近你，也照到你滿臉的巧克力慕斯。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“mortifying”
This means “causing great embarrassment or shame.” It is usually reserved for extreme situations, but can also be used as an exaggeration for comic effect.
Huang Ming-ying, a prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice’s Tainan City Investigation Bureau, was in the middle of investigating a case in June when he discovered that the suspect under investigation was keeping an owl as a pet. It transpired that the owl in question was a collared scops owl, which is categorized as a class-2 rare and valuable species under the Wildlife Conservation Act. Huang decided to expand the scope of the investigation. During a search in July, five radiated tortoises were also found in the suspect’s possession. According to prosecutors, the asking price for a radiated tortoise is NT$10,000,
Let’s take a dog with us (5/5) 我們也把狗帶去好了（五） A: That was a tiring trip. Home at last! How is Cocoa? B: He’s upstairs, resting on the bed. He’s absolutely exhausted from the trip. A: I think he was just completely overwhelmed. He spent most of the time in the car, but it was still mentally tiring for him; he didn’t know where we were going, or when we would be coming back home. B: Yeah, I also think he’s getting on, too. He’s not a puppy anymore. He doesn’t have the bags of energy he used to have. A: I’m sure he enjoyed the trip, but he’s probably glad to be
We see a frail and elderly woman in a chair, her eyes downcast. She motions for the music to be turned up, a swelling melody from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and with a little encouragement her hands begin to flutter. Then suddenly her eyes flash and she’s Odette the swan queen at the misty lakeside, arms raised. She leans forward, wrists crossed in classic swan pose; her chin lifts as if she’s commanding the stage once more, her face lost in reverie. The woman in the film is Marta Cinta Gonzalez Saldana, a former ballet dancer who died last year, the year