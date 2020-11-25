SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

My team has been nominated for a story (3/5) 我們團隊做的報導入圍了（三）

A: Look, just have fun with it. I gave a speech at a wedding once. I was dreading it for months, but when I stood up and saw the audience beaming back at me, I knew it would be alright.

B: I know, but if we do win, I know that I will feel like a fraud, and that the other team should have won, not us.

A: Have confidence in yourself. Many years ago, I saw a comedian give an acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award.

B: Wow, he must have been humbled, and had a whole list of people to thank.

A: Not even close. He told the judges that he thought it was about time he received one, and that he wasn’t going to thank anybody, because he’d done all the hard work himself. He was joking, of course. The audience was in stitches.

A: 我跟你說，你只要樂在其中就好了。有一次我要在婚禮致辭，我擔心了好幾個月！可是我站起來的時候，看到觀眾對我笑，我就知道安啦。

B: 我知道。如果我們真的得獎了，我就會覺得自己像騙子，覺得我們不應該贏，別的團隊才該得獎。

A: 你應該要對自己有信心。好幾年以前，我看到一個喜劇演員發表終身成就獎的得獎感言。

B: 哇，那他一定覺得受寵若驚，要感謝的人有一長串名單。

A: 完全不是這樣。他告訴評審說，他早該得獎了，他也不會去感謝任何人，因為這都是他自己努力而來的。不過他當然是在開玩笑啦。觀眾被逗得忍不住大笑。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）