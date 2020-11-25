A: Look, just have fun with it. I gave a speech at a wedding once. I was dreading it for months, but when I stood up and saw the audience beaming back at me, I knew it would be alright.
B: I know, but if we do win, I know that I will feel like a fraud, and that the other team should have won, not us.
A: Have confidence in yourself. Many years ago, I saw a comedian give an acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award.
B: Wow, he must have been humbled, and had a whole list of people to thank.
A: Not even close. He told the judges that he thought it was about time he received one, and that he wasn’t going to thank anybody, because he’d done all the hard work himself. He was joking, of course. The audience was in stitches.
A: 我跟你說，你只要樂在其中就好了。有一次我要在婚禮致辭，我擔心了好幾個月！可是我站起來的時候，看到觀眾對我笑，我就知道安啦。
B: 我知道。如果我們真的得獎了，我就會覺得自己像騙子，覺得我們不應該贏，別的團隊才該得獎。
A: 你應該要對自己有信心。好幾年以前，我看到一個喜劇演員發表終身成就獎的得獎感言。
B: 哇，那他一定覺得受寵若驚，要感謝的人有一長串名單。
A: 完全不是這樣。他告訴評審說，他早該得獎了，他也不會去感謝任何人，因為這都是他自己努力而來的。不過他當然是在開玩笑啦。觀眾被逗得忍不住大笑。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“The audience was
in stitches”
This means “laughing uncontrollably.” “Stitches” refers to a sharp local pain in the side of the body, which can make you double over, as when you are experiencing a fit of laughter.
B: Now, are you sure you don’t want to bring Goldie? Since we have the car and the pet-friendly hotel, we might as well just take both of them. She might be lonely at home. A: She’s a home dog, and my friend will stop by twice a day to feed her and take her out for a walk. They get on like a house on fire. She’ll have a blast. B: It’s just a shame she won’t get to see the sites we’ll be visiting. A: She has a habit of running off the minute you take your eyes
Let’s take a dog with us (5/5) 我們也把狗帶去好了（五） A: That was a tiring trip. Home at last! How is Cocoa? B: He’s upstairs, resting on the bed. He’s absolutely exhausted from the trip. A: I think he was just completely overwhelmed. He spent most of the time in the car, but it was still mentally tiring for him; he didn’t know where we were going, or when we would be coming back home. B: Yeah, I also think he’s getting on, too. He’s not a puppy anymore. He doesn’t have the bags of energy he used to have. A: I’m sure he enjoyed the trip, but he’s probably glad to be
Huang Ming-ying, a prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice’s Tainan City Investigation Bureau, was in the middle of investigating a case in June when he discovered that the suspect under investigation was keeping an owl as a pet. It transpired that the owl in question was a collared scops owl, which is categorized as a class-2 rare and valuable species under the Wildlife Conservation Act. Huang decided to expand the scope of the investigation. During a search in July, five radiated tortoises were also found in the suspect’s possession. According to prosecutors, the asking price for a radiated tortoise is NT$10,000,
We see a frail and elderly woman in a chair, her eyes downcast. She motions for the music to be turned up, a swelling melody from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and with a little encouragement her hands begin to flutter. Then suddenly her eyes flash and she’s Odette the swan queen at the misty lakeside, arms raised. She leans forward, wrists crossed in classic swan pose; her chin lifts as if she’s commanding the stage once more, her face lost in reverie. The woman in the film is Marta Cinta Gonzalez Saldana, a former ballet dancer who died last year, the year