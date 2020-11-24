A: Why are you so worried about the acceptance speech?
B: I find any kind of public speaking really intimidating. I get paralyzed with fear standing in front of a sea of expectant faces. I can see it now: I’ll be shaking uncontrollably, my pulse will be racing and I won’t be able to stop my knees knocking.
A: Think positive. Just remember to memorize your speech beforehand.
B: I’ve already prepared a speech and committed it to memory, but I bet my mind will go blank if I’m ever called to actually deliver it.
A: You’re overthinking it. You’re tying yourself up in knots fretting about it.
B: This is just the way I am. I have butterflies in my stomach even now, just thinking about it.
A: 為什麼致個感謝辭會讓你擔心成那個樣子？
B: 只要是在公開場合說話，我都會覺得很恐怖。在一大堆觀眾面前我就嚇得全身麻痺了。我現在就可以想像：我會發抖，抖得沒法控制，脈搏會跳得超快，我會沒法控制膝蓋格格發抖。
A: 樂觀一點。你只要事先背好講稿就好啦！
B: 我已經準備好講稿背起來了，可是我猜如果我真的被叫上台致辭，到時候我腦筋會一片空白。
A: 你想太多了。你越擔心就會越緊張。
B: 我就是這樣啊。現在光是用想的，我就緊張得七上八下。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“remember/ memorize”
When you remember something you recall it from your memory. It is often an involuntary action. To memorize something, however, is to consciously place the information in your memory.
