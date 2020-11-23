SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

My team has been nominated for a story (1/5) 我們團隊做的報導入圍了（一）

A: Fancy a hike this Sunday?

B: I can’t. I have to go to an awards ceremony. My team has been nominated for a story we did last summer.

A: Wow, look at you! I’m so proud of you. I know you work hard at your reports, and I’m sure the team deserves this recognition. What was the story about?

A Syrian hamster nibbles on a treat. 敘利亞倉鼠啃咬著食物。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: It was a report on the popularity of the Syrian hamster in Amsterdam. I was the producer on this one. I can’t believe it was nominated, to be honest.

A: Don’t do yourself down. I’m sure you have a good chance of winning.

B: I certainly hope not. I’m banking on somebody else getting the award. I’m petrified at the thought of giving an acceptance speech.

A: 你星期天要不要去爬山？

B: 我沒辦法去，因為我得要去一個頒獎典禮。我們團隊去年夏天做的一個報導入圍了。

A: 哇，好棒啊！我真是以你為榮。我知道你做報導很努力，也很確定你們團隊值得受到這個肯定。這是什麼樣的報導啊？

B: 這是報導敘利亞倉鼠在阿姆斯特丹受歡迎的程度。我是這報導的製作人。老實說我不敢相信它會入圍。

A: 別低估你自己。我相信你們要贏的機會很大。

B: 我才不希望贏。我希望是別人得獎。一想到得獎還要致感謝辭，我就嚇呆了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

