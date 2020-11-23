A: Fancy a hike this Sunday?
B: I can’t. I have to go to an awards ceremony. My team has been nominated for a story we did last summer.
A: Wow, look at you! I’m so proud of you. I know you work hard at your reports, and I’m sure the team deserves this recognition. What was the story about?
B: It was a report on the popularity of the Syrian hamster in Amsterdam. I was the producer on this one. I can’t believe it was nominated, to be honest.
A: Don’t do yourself down. I’m sure you have a good chance of winning.
B: I certainly hope not. I’m banking on somebody else getting the award. I’m petrified at the thought of giving an acceptance speech.
A: 你星期天要不要去爬山？
B: 我沒辦法去，因為我得要去一個頒獎典禮。我們團隊去年夏天做的一個報導入圍了。
A: 哇，好棒啊！我真是以你為榮。我知道你做報導很努力，也很確定你們團隊值得受到這個肯定。這是什麼樣的報導啊？
B: 這是報導敘利亞倉鼠在阿姆斯特丹受歡迎的程度。我是這報導的製作人。老實說我不敢相信它會入圍。
A: 別低估你自己。我相信你們要贏的機會很大。
B: 我才不希望贏。我希望是別人得獎。一想到得獎還要致感謝辭，我就嚇呆了。
“petrified”
Tips: The verb “petrify” derives from the Latin petra (rock or crag) and means to “convert into stone or stony substance.” The figurative meaning “paralyzed (with fright, etc.)” is from 1720.
