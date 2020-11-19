B: Now, are you sure you don’t want to bring Goldie? Since we have the car and the pet-friendly hotel, we might as well just take both of them. She might be lonely at home.
A: She’s a home dog, and my friend will stop by twice a day to feed her and take her out for a walk. They get on like a house on fire. She’ll have a blast.
B: It’s just a shame she won’t get to see the sites we’ll be visiting.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
A: She has a habit of running off the minute you take your eyes off her. If she gets lost miles from home, I’m worried we’ll never find her again.
B: Have you thought about putting a bell around her neck? Or a flashing light for when it is dark?
A: We’ll take Cocoa. He’ll love visiting the different sites, and he’ll be as good as gold. Goldie, however, stays at home. My decision is final.
B: 你確定不要帶小黃去嗎？現在我們有車、有可以帶寵物的旅館，我們乾脆就兩隻都帶去。不然小黃自己在家大概會覺得寂寞。
A: 牠是很戀家的狗，而且我朋友每天會來餵牠、帶牠出去散步兩次。我朋友跟小黃感情很好，小黃會很愉快的。
B: 只是很可惜牠沒法跟我們一起去看看我們玩的地方。
A: 牠常常趁我們一不注意就亂跑。如果牠在離我們家很遠的地方走丟了，恐怕就再也沒辦法找回來了。
B: 你有沒有考慮在牠脖子上掛鈴鐺？或是在天黑的時候掛閃爍的燈？
A: 我們帶可可去，牠喜歡到不同的地方去，而且牠會非常乖。那小黃呢，就待在家。就這麼決定了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“get on like a house on fire”
A house burns very quickly. When people “get on like a house on fire” it means they very quickly become friends. I know, it’s weird.
The mikado pheasant, also known as “emperor’s pheasant,” is a species of pheasant endemic to Taiwan that is featured on Taiwan’s NT$1,000 bill. The mikado pheasant was once on the verge of extinction. However, thanks to the hard efforts of conservation workers, it has now returned to stable population levels. The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday shared the good news on its official Facebook page. It is a hard-won achievement that has been 30 years in the making. The ministry used the post to remind the public that if they encounter mikado pheasants while in mountainous or forest areas,
On the “Double 11 shopping festival,” e-commerce platforms offered discounts of as much as 34 percent on books, frustrating many brick-and-mortar bookstores. On their Facebook fan pages, the bookstores protested with a black background and white text saying “Our bookstore will be closed on Nov. 11.” By closing on Nov. 11, more than 40 particpating bookstores expressed their concerns, hoping that readers and the general public encountering e-commerce platform price promotions would spare a thought for the book retail industry. Chen Ruen-hsiung, owner of the Southern Bookstore, Changhua County’s longest-running bookstore, said during an interview that recently, in order to promote the
A: I think a lot of holidays and festivals, such as Christmas and Halloween, have been hijacked by corporate interests and have just become too commercialized. B: You’ve got a real thing about that, haven’t you? I’m sure you’re right, to a degree, but people still get the chance to do something with their families they wouldn’t necessarily have the chance to do. A: I suppose you’re right. My friend, for example, said that the local community had really got into the spirit of Halloween. Many of the stores along the main road were joining in. B: What were they doing? A: Parents were