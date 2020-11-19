SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s take a dog with us (4/5) 我們也把狗帶去好了（四)

B: Now, are you sure you don’t want to bring Goldie? Since we have the car and the pet-friendly hotel, we might as well just take both of them. She might be lonely at home.

A: She’s a home dog, and my friend will stop by twice a day to feed her and take her out for a walk. They get on like a house on fire. She’ll have a blast.

B: It’s just a shame she won’t get to see the sites we’ll be visiting.

A dog visits tourist sites in Changhua County. 一隻狗到彰化縣景點一遊。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

A: She has a habit of running off the minute you take your eyes off her. If she gets lost miles from home, I’m worried we’ll never find her again.

B: Have you thought about putting a bell around her neck? Or a flashing light for when it is dark?

A: We’ll take Cocoa. He’ll love visiting the different sites, and he’ll be as good as gold. Goldie, however, stays at home. My decision is final.

B: 你確定不要帶小黃去嗎？現在我們有車、有可以帶寵物的旅館，我們乾脆就兩隻都帶去。不然小黃自己在家大概會覺得寂寞。

A: 牠是很戀家的狗，而且我朋友每天會來餵牠、帶牠出去散步兩次。我朋友跟小黃感情很好，小黃會很愉快的。

B: 只是很可惜牠沒法跟我們一起去看看我們玩的地方。

A: 牠常常趁我們一不注意就亂跑。如果牠在離我們家很遠的地方走丟了，恐怕就再也沒辦法找回來了。

B: 你有沒有考慮在牠脖子上掛鈴鐺？或是在天黑的時候掛閃爍的燈？

A: 我們帶可可去，牠喜歡到不同的地方去，而且牠會非常乖。那小黃呢，就待在家。就這麼決定了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: