B: OK, so the car rental place said we can take the dog, we’ll just have to pay a cleaning surcharge.
A: That’s no problem. I’ve been looking for a hotel that allows pets. It’s not so easy. I found loads of interesting places to stay, but when I added a filter for “pets allowed,” the number was whittled down to one.
B: That’s no good. I found one online, but they say we have to rent out the entire premises; we can’t just book one room.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
A: I had no idea it would be so difficult to find a pet-friendly hotel.
B: Let me have a look at the photos. Hmmm, I wouldn’t have normally chosen to stay in this place, but our options are limited. I guess beggars can’t be choosers.
B: OK，租車店說我們可以帶狗，只要另外付清潔費就可以了。
A: 這沒問題啊。我在找可以帶寵物去的旅館。這不好找欸。有很多有意思的地方可以住，可是我加上「可以帶寵物」這個搜尋條件以後，只剩下一個選項。
B: 唉！我在網路上找到一家，可是他們說沒辦法只租一間房，我們得租下整棟才行。
A: 沒想到要找寵物友善的旅館是那麼難。
B: 讓我看一下照片。嗯，通常我不會挑這個地方住，可是我們的選擇有限，只好飢不擇食了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Beggars can’t be choosers”
This is a common phrase meaning that someone does not have any choice. It is not necessarily related to the ability to pay for anything.
