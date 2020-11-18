SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s take a dog with us (3/5) 我們也把狗帶去好了（三）

B: OK, so the car rental place said we can take the dog, we’ll just have to pay a cleaning surcharge.

A: That’s no problem. I’ve been looking for a hotel that allows pets. It’s not so easy. I found loads of interesting places to stay, but when I added a filter for “pets allowed,” the number was whittled down to one.

B: That’s no good. I found one online, but they say we have to rent out the entire premises; we can’t just book one room.

A dog rests on a hotel bed. 一隻狗在旅館床上歇息。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

A: I had no idea it would be so difficult to find a pet-friendly hotel.

B: Let me have a look at the photos. Hmmm, I wouldn’t have normally chosen to stay in this place, but our options are limited. I guess beggars can’t be choosers.

B: OK，租車店說我們可以帶狗，只要另外付清潔費就可以了。

A: 這沒問題啊。我在找可以帶寵物去的旅館。這不好找欸。有很多有意思的地方可以住，可是我加上「可以帶寵物」這個搜尋條件以後，只剩下一個選項。

B: 唉！我在網路上找到一家，可是他們說沒辦法只租一間房，我們得租下整棟才行。

A: 沒想到要找寵物友善的旅館是那麼難。

B: 讓我看一下照片。嗯，通常我不會挑這個地方住，可是我們的選擇有限，只好飢不擇食了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: