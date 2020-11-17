B: Good morning. I’d like to rent a car for a few days. We’ll be leaving early Friday morning and coming back sometime on Sunday.
C: That’s no problem. Come in on the morning and we’ll have the car ready for you. We’ll need about 20 minutes to go through the paperwork before you set off.
B: That’s fantastic. One question: do you allow pets in the car?
C: Our policy is that we do not encourage pets in the car, but customers sometimes do take their dogs or cats. In that event, a cleaning fee will apply, to remove pet hair or odors left behind in the car. The actual charge will depend on how much cost we incur from the cleaning.
B: That’s perfectly reasonable. Our dog is very well behaved and does not shed, neither does he have a strong smell.
C: We’ll see you early Friday morning, then.
B: 您好！我想要租車幾天。我們要星期五一大早出發，然後星期天回來，時間不確定。
C: 沒問題。你當天早上來，車子就會準備好了。我們需要二十分鐘左右把文件辦好，然後你們就可以上路了。
B: 太好了。我有一個問題， 我們可以帶寵物上車嗎?
C: 我們按規定是不鼓勵載寵物的，可是有時候客人還是會帶狗啊或是貓的上車。如果是這樣的話，我們就會加收清潔費，來清除寵物留在車裡的毛或是味道。確切金額要看清潔的實際費用。
B: 這非常合理。我們的狗很乖，不會脫毛，也沒有很重的味道。
C: 那我們星期五早上見。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
”Come in on the morning”
The use of both “in” and “on” here may seem confusing. “Come in” is a phrasal verb; “on the morning” is used instead of “in the morning” because it refers to the specific morning (Friday), not tomorrow morning.
