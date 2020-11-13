SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Quite a day for getting dressed up (5/5) 盛裝慶祝的大好日子（五）

A: I think a lot of holidays and festivals, such as Christmas and Halloween, have been hijacked by corporate interests and have just become too commercialized.

B: You’ve got a real thing about that, haven’t you? I’m sure you’re right, to a degree, but people still get the chance to do something with their families they wouldn’t necessarily have the chance to do.

A: I suppose you’re right. My friend, for example, said that the local community had really got into the spirit of Halloween. Many of the stores along the main road were joining in.

Trick-or-treaters leave a store in Taipei’s Shilin District on Oct. 31. 參加萬聖節「不給糖就搗蛋」活動的民眾，步出台北市士林區一家商店。攝於十月三十一日。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: What were they doing?

A: Parents were taking their kids trick-or-treating. Shop assistants in many of the stores were coming out offering baskets of sweets. Excited children were lined up outside with expectant looks on their ghoulish faces.

B: See? There’s no need to be so cynical all the time.

A: 我覺得有很多節慶，像是聖誕節、萬聖節，都已經被企業集團的利益綁架，太商業化了。

B: 你真的是很不爽，對吧？你說得是沒錯，就某種程度上來說，不過這還是讓大家可以有機會跟家人做一些平常不一定有機會做的事。

A: 我想你說得對。像我朋友說當地的社區就很有萬聖節的氣氛。街上很多店家也共襄盛舉。

B: 怎麼說？

A: 家長帶小孩出門參加「不給糖就搗蛋」的活動。很多店家的店員提著一籃糖果出來發送。興奮的小朋友在外面排隊，他們扮成鬼的臉上充滿期待。

B: 你看吧？沒有必要老是那麼憤世嫉俗。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

