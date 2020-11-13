A: I think a lot of holidays and festivals, such as Christmas and Halloween, have been hijacked by corporate interests and have just become too commercialized.
B: You’ve got a real thing about that, haven’t you? I’m sure you’re right, to a degree, but people still get the chance to do something with their families they wouldn’t necessarily have the chance to do.
A: I suppose you’re right. My friend, for example, said that the local community had really got into the spirit of Halloween. Many of the stores along the main road were joining in.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: What were they doing?
A: Parents were taking their kids trick-or-treating. Shop assistants in many of the stores were coming out offering baskets of sweets. Excited children were lined up outside with expectant looks on their ghoulish faces.
B: See? There’s no need to be so cynical all the time.
A: 我覺得有很多節慶，像是聖誕節、萬聖節，都已經被企業集團的利益綁架，太商業化了。
B: 你真的是很不爽，對吧？你說得是沒錯，就某種程度上來說，不過這還是讓大家可以有機會跟家人做一些平常不一定有機會做的事。
A: 我想你說得對。像我朋友說當地的社區就很有萬聖節的氣氛。街上很多店家也共襄盛舉。
B: 怎麼說？
A: 家長帶小孩出門參加「不給糖就搗蛋」的活動。很多店家的店員提著一籃糖果出來發送。興奮的小朋友在外面排隊，他們扮成鬼的臉上充滿期待。
B: 你看吧？沒有必要老是那麼憤世嫉俗。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Hijacked by”
“Hijacked by” is used here in the figurative sense of “taking control for purposes other than those originally intended,” not the literal sense of “forcibly taking control of a mode of transport such as an airplane or ship.”
A group of researchers led by National Tsing Hua University Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology professor Wang Wen-ching have harnessed the power of big data to discover two key biomarkers responsible for the progression and metastasis of gastric (stomach) cancer. Using currently-available pharmaceutical drugs, the researchers carried out targeted therapy and were able to effectively destroy tumor cells and inhibit metastasis, raising the prospect of a significant breakthrough in the search for a precision therapy for the treatment of gastric cancer. Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the world. However, the existing course of treatment is
Many countries, especially in the democratic West, champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet. So why is France singled out for protests and calls for boycotts across the Muslim world, and so often the target of deadly violence from the extremist margins? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president, who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith, all play a role. While French officials often say their country is targeted because of its reputation as the cradle of human rights and a rampart of global democracy, what distinguishes France most is its unusual
Quite a day for getting dressed up (2/5) 盛裝慶祝的大好日子（二） B: I heard the LGBT Pride march was going to be smaller this year, because of the pandemic. In previous years, people have come from all over the world to support the event. A: I noticed there were a lot of companies with a presence there, too. I’m not sure what I think about commercial interests getting involved. B: That’s just the way of the world, I’m afraid. A: It didn’t take away from the celebratory atmosphere, though, or the really human moments, such as the guy giving out free hugs. Complete strangers would go up to him and throw their