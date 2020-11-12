A: A friend of mine told me she saw US President Donald Trump in Tianmu that weekend.
B: I’m pretty sure she was mistaken.
A: She was just mucking around. She’d taken her family up there for a Halloween event. Somebody had put on a latex Trump mask and his trademark dark suit and red tie.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: What does the US president have to do with Halloween?
A: I think it was just a fancy dress free-for-all. There were people made up as all sorts of monsters, ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and zombie nuns, as well as public figures.
A: 我朋友跟我說，她那個週末在天母看到美國總統川普耶。
B: 我很確定她認錯人了。
A: 她只是在開玩笑，她帶家人到那裡去參加萬聖節活動。有個人戴著川普的乳膠面具，還有川普的標準打扮深色西裝、紅色領帶。
B: 美國總統跟萬聖節有什麼關係？
A: 我想這是大家都可以自由發揮的扮裝活動。大家打扮成各式各樣的妖魔鬼怪、骷髏和鬼修女，還有公眾人物。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Free-for-all”
Tips:
The dictionary definition of this says it means a brawl or violent confrontation without rules. It can also, as here, be used to mean a situation in which people decide their own rules.
A group of researchers led by National Tsing Hua University Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology professor Wang Wen-ching have harnessed the power of big data to discover two key biomarkers responsible for the progression and metastasis of gastric (stomach) cancer. Using currently-available pharmaceutical drugs, the researchers carried out targeted therapy and were able to effectively destroy tumor cells and inhibit metastasis, raising the prospect of a significant breakthrough in the search for a precision therapy for the treatment of gastric cancer. Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the world. However, the existing course of treatment is
Many countries, especially in the democratic West, champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet. So why is France singled out for protests and calls for boycotts across the Muslim world, and so often the target of deadly violence from the extremist margins? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president, who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith, all play a role. While French officials often say their country is targeted because of its reputation as the cradle of human rights and a rampart of global democracy, what distinguishes France most is its unusual
Steeped in history and culture (5/5) 充滿歷史文化（五） A: Different strokes, indeed. The old guy who worked on the railroad loved drinking copious amounts of strong, stewy milk tea in a big mug as something to drink while shooting the breeze with his workmates. You prefer the history, culture and paraphernalia of traditional tea preparation. B: That’s true, but I also like nursing a cup of lightly brewed tea at a cafe in town. I often just sit and work on my laptop with a tea and a bit of cake and drink in the atmosphere of the place. A: I know a place in town where the music