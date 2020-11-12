SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Quite a day for getting dressed up (4/5) 盛裝慶祝的大好日子（四）

A: A friend of mine told me she saw US President Donald Trump in Tianmu that weekend.

B: I’m pretty sure she was mistaken.

A: She was just mucking around. She’d taken her family up there for a Halloween event. Somebody had put on a latex Trump mask and his trademark dark suit and red tie.

People dress up in fancy dress for a Halloween event in Taipei’s Shilin District on Oct. 31. 民眾扮裝在台北市士林區參加萬聖節活動。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: What does the US president have to do with Halloween?

A: I think it was just a fancy dress free-for-all. There were people made up as all sorts of monsters, ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and zombie nuns, as well as public figures.

A: 我朋友跟我說，她那個週末在天母看到美國總統川普耶。

B: 我很確定她認錯人了。

A: 她只是在開玩笑，她帶家人到那裡去參加萬聖節活動。有個人戴著川普的乳膠面具，還有川普的標準打扮深色西裝、紅色領帶。

B: 美國總統跟萬聖節有什麼關係？

A: 我想這是大家都可以自由發揮的扮裝活動。大家打扮成各式各樣的妖魔鬼怪、骷髏和鬼修女，還有公眾人物。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: