SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Quite a day for getting dressed up (3/5) 盛裝慶祝的大好日子（三）

A: So, you said you were going to tell me about your weekend last week.

B: Well, I didn’t catch the LGBT Pride march, but I did see a lot of people walking around town dolled up to the nines.

A: I think some of them must have been going to the Pride parade.

A cosplayer checks her phone on the Taipei MRT on Oct. 31. 玩角色扮演的人在台北捷運上查看手機。攝於十月三十一日。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Some, but not all. It was Oct. 31, remember: Halloween. I saw a few kids walking around in witch’s get up, and mothers pushing zombies and gremlins around in baby strollers.

A: Come to think of it, I also saw a couple of what I assumed were cosplayers. They weren’t wearing scary make-up, they were clad as comic book or fantasy characters.

A: 你不是說要告訴我上週末的事嗎？

B: 嗯，我沒趕上同志遊行，可是我看到好多人在市區打扮得像漂亮的洋娃娃。

A: 我想有些人是去參加同志遊行的。

B: 有的人是，可是並不都是。你沒忘記那天是十月三十一號吧？就是萬聖節啊！我看到幾個小孩穿著巫婆裝走來走去，媽媽們推著嬰兒車，裡面坐著殭屍和小精靈。

A: 現在回想起來，我也看到幾個應該是在玩角色扮演的人。他們沒有畫恐怖的妝，而是打扮成漫畫裡或是魔幻的角色。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: