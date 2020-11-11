A: So, you said you were going to tell me about your weekend last week.
B: Well, I didn’t catch the LGBT Pride march, but I did see a lot of people walking around town dolled up to the nines.
A: I think some of them must have been going to the Pride parade.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Some, but not all. It was Oct. 31, remember: Halloween. I saw a few kids walking around in witch’s get up, and mothers pushing zombies and gremlins around in baby strollers.
A: Come to think of it, I also saw a couple of what I assumed were cosplayers. They weren’t wearing scary make-up, they were clad as comic book or fantasy characters.
A: 你不是說要告訴我上週末的事嗎？
B: 嗯，我沒趕上同志遊行，可是我看到好多人在市區打扮得像漂亮的洋娃娃。
A: 我想有些人是去參加同志遊行的。
B: 有的人是，可是並不都是。你沒忘記那天是十月三十一號吧？就是萬聖節啊！我看到幾個小孩穿著巫婆裝走來走去，媽媽們推著嬰兒車，裡面坐著殭屍和小精靈。
A: 現在回想起來，我也看到幾個應該是在玩角色扮演的人。他們沒有畫恐怖的妝，而是打扮成漫畫裡或是魔幻的角色。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Clad as comic book characters”
“Clad” is the past participle of “clothe.” For people, “clad as” means “dressed as”; for objects, it means “covered in” or “coated with.”
A group of researchers led by National Tsing Hua University Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology professor Wang Wen-ching have harnessed the power of big data to discover two key biomarkers responsible for the progression and metastasis of gastric (stomach) cancer. Using currently-available pharmaceutical drugs, the researchers carried out targeted therapy and were able to effectively destroy tumor cells and inhibit metastasis, raising the prospect of a significant breakthrough in the search for a precision therapy for the treatment of gastric cancer. Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the world. However, the existing course of treatment is
Many countries, especially in the democratic West, champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet. So why is France singled out for protests and calls for boycotts across the Muslim world, and so often the target of deadly violence from the extremist margins? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president, who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith, all play a role. While French officials often say their country is targeted because of its reputation as the cradle of human rights and a rampart of global democracy, what distinguishes France most is its unusual
Steeped in history and culture (5/5) 充滿歷史文化（五） A: Different strokes, indeed. The old guy who worked on the railroad loved drinking copious amounts of strong, stewy milk tea in a big mug as something to drink while shooting the breeze with his workmates. You prefer the history, culture and paraphernalia of traditional tea preparation. B: That’s true, but I also like nursing a cup of lightly brewed tea at a cafe in town. I often just sit and work on my laptop with a tea and a bit of cake and drink in the atmosphere of the place. A: I know a place in town where the music