Physio teachers and students experience therapeutic riding 騎馬也能做復健 物治系師生到馬場親身體驗

Hungkuang University has devised a range of interdisciplinary courses, holding its first course on “equine therapy and its applications” in September. The university invited German consultant Uta Rindfleisch-Wu and physical therapist Wang Tze-hsuan of the Therapeutic Riding Center of Taiwan to give a lecture, and arranged for 40 teachers and students to go to the riding center and have a go at riding and leading horses to see how horses can be used for rehabilitation. By completing the course and the horse-riding experience, the students discovered how riding can be used to strengthen one’s muscles and one’s sense of balance, as well as how it can help physically and mentally disabled people and the elderly.

Chen Chih-ming, an associate professor in Hungkuang University’s Department of Physical Therapy, said that horse riding is often used to help disabled people gain muscular strength and improve their balance and ability to perform everyday activities, and that it is an effective form of rehabilitation. Chen said that as Taiwan becomes an aging society, more and more uses are being found for horse riding, which is something that the elderly can also engage in.

Chen said that the visit to the riding center taught the teachers and students a lot about horseback riding, from learning about horses’ characteristics and how to care for them to getting into the saddle themselves. Since this riding center in Taoyuan is the only one in Taiwan that offers regular therapy sessions, it is hoped that this course will encourage more teachers and students to learn about the therapeutic uses of horse riding. The department is planning to design further interdisciplinary courses for the benefit of other teachers and students in future.

Teachers and students from Hungkuang University experience horseback riding at the Therapeutic Riding Center of Taiwan in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District in late September. 弘光科大師生九月底在桃園市中壢區的台灣馬術治療中心體驗騎馬。 Photo copied by Chang Hsuan–che, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報張軒哲翻攝

In her talk, Rindfleisch-Wu described how therapeutic horse riding can transform riders’ muscle tone, posture, core strength and balance. She said that horse riding helps people to feel how their pelvis tilts, so that they can learn to walk more stably. In the course of riding, therapeutic effects can be gained from the horse’s repetitive movements, with continuous repetitions for each gait. For this reason, many Taiwanese parents of disabled children take advantage of the critical period for rehabilitative treatment by taking their children to the center for therapeutic horseback riding.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

弘光科技大學規劃各種多元跨領域課程，首次開辦「馬術治療以及應用範圍」課程，九月邀請台灣馬術治療中心德籍顧問林嫵恬和物理治療師汪子瑄專題講座，安排四十位師生前往馬場體驗騎乘馬術與領馬，了解騎馬在復健治療上的應用。學生完成課程及騎馬體驗後，更理解運用騎馬訓練肌力及平衡力的原理，及對於身心障礙者和銀髮族的幫助。

弘光科大物理治療系副教授陳志鳴表示，騎馬通常用來協助身心障礙者增進肌肉力量、平衡能力與日常生活功能，是很不錯的一種復健治療運動，現在台灣邁入高齡化社會，騎馬應用範圍日益擴大，銀髮族也能參與。

陳志鳴強調，師生到馬場，從認識馬的特性、如何照顧馬，到親自騎馬了解馬術治療。由於國內目前只有桃園一處馬場有常態性的治療，希望透過這次課程，讓更多師生進一步了解馬術治療應用，未來將設計跨領域學程，讓更多師生學習。

林嫵恬在講座中提到，馬術治療可以改變騎乘者的肌肉張力、姿勢、核心力量與平衡能力，透過騎馬可以感受骨盆的擺動方式，學習走路更穩。騎乘過程中，由於馬匹動作是重複性的，每一個步態不斷重複，具有治療性效果，因此，台灣很多身障小朋友家長把握復健黃金期，帶小朋友來騎馬復健。

（自由時報）

DID YOU KNOW?

你知道嗎？

For historical and cultural reasons, the English language has many words and phrases related to horses. For example, a male horse is called a stallion and female is called a mare. Small breeds of horse such as those ridden by children are called ponies. A young horse or pony is called a foal.