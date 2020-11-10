SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Quite a day for getting dressed up (2/5) 盛裝慶祝的大好日子（二）

B: I heard the LGBT Pride march was going to be smaller this year, because of the pandemic. In previous years, people have come from all over the world to support the event.

A: I noticed there were a lot of companies with a presence there, too. I’m not sure what I think about commercial interests getting involved.

B: That’s just the way of the world, I’m afraid.

A woman embraces a person giving out free hugs outside Taipei City Hall at the start of the 2020 Taiwan LGBT Pride parade in Taipei on Oct. 31. Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times

A: It didn’t take away from the celebratory atmosphere, though, or the really human moments, such as the guy giving out free hugs. Complete strangers would go up to him and throw their arms around him, their faces beaming. There was no sign of awkwardness. I loved that.

B: 我聽說今年的同志大遊行因為疫情的關係，規模比往年小。以往每年都會有人從世界各地趕來參加這個盛會。

A: 我發現有很多公司行號也來參加。不知道牽扯到商業利益是不是件好事？

B: 世道恐怕就是如此吧。

A: 但是這也無損歡樂的氣氛哪！或者說也無損那些充滿人性的時刻，比如說給人免費擁抱的那個人。陌生人會走向他，雙手環抱住他，他們的臉散發出光芒。一點都不彆扭。我覺得好棒。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: