A: I chanced upon the LGBT Pride march two weekends back. That was a lucky find. The people waiting at the starting point were so colorful and flamboyant, and unapologetically so. There was a real energy there: It really did have the feeling of a celebration.
B: Well, that Saturday was quite a day for getting dressed up and celebrating in Taipei. I’ll tell you about my experience in a minute, but what was the march like?
A: I was only there for the start. Everyone was gathering just in front of Taipei City Hall. You should have seen some of the outfits. People really put a lot of effort into their looks.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: The clue is in the name, I guess. It’s exactly what it says on the tin. The whole event is about people expressing themselves, announcing their existence and their pride in who they are.
A: 我兩個禮拜前遇到同志遊行，很幸運能夠碰上。在起點準備遊行的人穿得五彩繽紛好華麗，非常理直氣壯。真的很有活力，好有慶典的感覺。
B: 嗯，那個星期六是在台北盛裝慶祝的大好日子，我等一下會告訴你我遇到的事。同志遊行的情況如何？
A: 我只有參加一開始的部分。大家都在台北市政府前面集合。你應該要看看有些人裝扮起來的樣子。大家都絞盡腦汁打扮。
B: 我想你從同志遊行的名稱──「同志驕傲」，就可以知道為什麼。這根本就是名副其實。這整個活動的目的就是要讓人表現自己，宣告他們的存在、驕傲地做自己。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“Exactly what it says on the tin”
This was originally a catchphrase used in an advertisement for a wood stain product. It means that something does exactly what it professes to do.
