Taiwanese researchers discover gastric cancer-causing biomarkers清大研究團隊 發現胃癌新標靶療法

A group of researchers led by National Tsing Hua University Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology professor Wang Wen-ching have harnessed the power of big data to discover two key biomarkers responsible for the progression and metastasis of gastric (stomach) cancer. Using currently-available pharmaceutical drugs, the researchers carried out targeted therapy and were able to effectively destroy tumor cells and inhibit metastasis, raising the prospect of a significant breakthrough in the search for a precision therapy for the treatment of gastric cancer.

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the world. However, the existing course of treatment is difficult and grueling, and the mortality rate is the second highest of all cancers. Wang says that when many patients are diagnosed with gastric cancer, cancerous cells have already spread to other areas of the body. This means that an operation to cut out the tumor will have only limited success.

There is only one targeted therapy currently-available for gastric cancer, and it is only suitable for use on less than 20 percent of patients — in Taiwan, this figure drops to only 8 percent, Wang says.

National Tsing Hua University Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology professor Wang Wen-ching, left, and doctoral student Tseng Lin-lu at their laboratory at National Tsing Hua University, in an undated photograph. 清華大學分生所特聘教授王雯靜（左）與博士生曾琳蘆於清大的實驗室合照，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of National Tsing Hua University 照片：清華大學提供

According to Wang, the main reason for the spread of gastric cancer cells is the ineffectiveness of the tumor suppressor protein PTEN. “Tumor suppressor proteins act like a brake. When the brake fails, cancer cells will continue to proliferate and metastasize,” Wang says. The research team’s first goal was to determine the cause of the “brake failure.”

The research team collected more than 300 cases of gastric cancer and used big data to isolate the biological mechanism that causes the cancer’s progression from more than 30,000 potential candidates. The team discovered that the key to unlocking the mystery is the two enzymes PHF8 and PKCα. The enzyme PHF8 is particularly prevalent in gastric cancer tissue and its prevalence causes another enzyme, PKCα, to surge. The surge of PKCα causes a cancer-suppressing “brake failure.”

Wang says that, by good fortune, three years ago the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Midostaurin for the treatment of blood cancer, which can inhibit the PKCα. The team applied Midostaurin to zebrafish and mice suffering from gastric cancer as a targeted therapy and was able to prove its efficacy in shrinking tumors and inhibiting further spread of the cancer.

An image of zebrafish showing tumor cells and metastasis before and after the application of Midostaurin targeted therapy. 圖片顯示將Midostaurin藥物打在罹患胃癌的斑馬魚身上，進行標靶治療，證實打藥後可讓腫癌縮小且不再轉移。 Photo courtesy of National Tsing Hua University 照片：清華大學提供

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

清華大學分子與細胞生物所教授王雯靜領導研究團隊，應用大數據找到兩個造成胃癌惡化及轉移的關鍵生物標記，並採用市面上已有的藥物來進行標靶治療，可有效消滅腫瘤細胞並抑制轉移，讓胃癌治療邁上精準醫療之路。

胃癌是全球癌症的第五名，因治療相當棘手與難纏，致死率更高居癌症排名第二。王雯靜指出，許多胃癌病患確診時癌症細胞就已轉移到其他部位，手術切除的成效有限。

王雯靜表示，目前可治療胃癌的標靶藥物僅有一種，且只適用於不到二成的患者，國內可適用的患者更只有百分之八。

王雯靜說明，胃癌細胞擴散的主因是抑癌蛋白PTEN失去效用，「抑癌蛋白就像煞車，當煞車失靈，癌細胞就會不斷增生並轉移。」因此，團隊研究目標首先就鎖定在找出「煞車失靈」的原因。

研究團隊蒐集三百多個胃癌病例，利用大數據從三萬多種可能性中找到了癌症惡化的生物機制，關鍵就在兩種酵素PHF8及PKCα。團隊發現，胃癌組織中的PHF8特別多，並促使另一種酵素PKCα激增，造成了抑癌的煞車失靈。

王雯靜表示，幸好目前已有一種美國食藥局三年前核准應用於治療血癌的藥物Midostaurin可以抑制PKCα，團隊將這種藥物打在罹患胃癌的斑馬魚及小鼠身上，進行標靶治療，證實可讓腫瘤縮小且不再轉移。

(自由時報洪美秀)