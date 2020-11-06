SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Steeped in history and culture (5/5) 充滿歷史文化（五）

A: Different strokes, indeed. The old guy who worked on the railroad loved drinking copious amounts of strong, stewy milk tea in a big mug as something to drink while shooting the breeze with his workmates. You prefer the history, culture and paraphernalia of traditional tea preparation.

B: That’s true, but I also like nursing a cup of lightly brewed tea at a cafe in town. I often just sit and work on my laptop with a tea and a bit of cake and drink in the atmosphere of the place.

A: I know a place in town where the music is good and the walls are lined with books. The furniture is retro and the clientele are quiet and respectful. I think you’d like it there.

A woman works on her laptop in a cafe in Taipei in this undated photograph. 一名女子在台北一家咖啡店中用筆電工作。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

A: 每個人喜好不同，的確。那個以前在鐵路局上班的老伯伯很喜歡在跟同事閒聊的時候，用大馬克杯喝很多泡太濃的奶茶。而你喜歡傳統茶道的歷史文化和茶具。

B: 沒錯。但是我也喜歡在城裡的咖啡店慢慢喝點淡淡的茶。我常常坐在那裡用筆電工作，一邊喝茶、吃點蛋糕，仔細感受週遭的氣氛。

A: 我知道市中心一家店有很好的音樂，牆邊也有很多書。有復古的家具，客人也很安靜有禮貌。我想你會喜歡的。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）

