B: Another thing I like about tea culture is all of the implements, accessories and accouterments that come with it. You can also find some really beautiful teapots and cups.
A: You bet. I saw a tiny teapot on sale the other day for an extortionate price.
B: Well, I guess there’s something for every pocket. It depends on how serious you are about it. I personally prefer antique iron kettles to boil the water and Yixing ware teapots to brew loose tea leaves.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times
照片：台北時報古德謙
A: I get that, but I don’t really have the time or money to spend on it. I tend to make do with an electric kettle and a large mug. Tea bags are your friend.
B: Each to their own. Different strokes for different folks.
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)
B: 我喜歡茶文化的另一點，是它有整套的做法、配件和裝備，你也可以找到一些非常美麗的茶壺和茶杯。
A: 你說得一點都沒錯。我前幾天還看到一個小茶壺，賣得好貴。
B: 嗯，我想每個人口袋深淺不同，就看你熱中的程度。我自己是比較喜歡用古董鐵茶壺煮開水，然後用宜興茶壺來泡茶葉。
A: 我了解，可是我沒有那麼多時間和金錢可以花在這上面。我常常就是一個電水壺和大馬克杯湊合著用。茶包也是你的好朋友。
B: 每個人看法不同。大家各有所好。
（台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Each to their own/Different strokes for different folks.”
These are both ways to say that individual people have their own preferences and taste. It is quite common to replicate an idea in alternative ways for emphasis.
