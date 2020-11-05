SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Steeped in history and culture (4/5) 充滿歷史文化（四)

B: Another thing I like about tea culture is all of the implements, accessories and accouterments that come with it. You can also find some really beautiful teapots and cups.

A: You bet. I saw a tiny teapot on sale the other day for an extortionate price.

B: Well, I guess there’s something for every pocket. It depends on how serious you are about it. I personally prefer antique iron kettles to boil the water and Yixing ware teapots to brew loose tea leaves.

An antique iron kettle seen in a Taipei lifestyle store in this undated photograph. 陳列在台北一家生活風格用品店的古董鐵茶壺。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times

照片：台北時報古德謙

A: I get that, but I don’t really have the time or money to spend on it. I tend to make do with an electric kettle and a large mug. Tea bags are your friend.

B: Each to their own. Different strokes for different folks.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

B: 我喜歡茶文化的另一點，是它有整套的做法、配件和裝備，你也可以找到一些非常美麗的茶壺和茶杯。

A: 你說得一點都沒錯。我前幾天還看到一個小茶壺，賣得好貴。

B: 嗯，我想每個人口袋深淺不同，就看你熱中的程度。我自己是比較喜歡用古董鐵茶壺煮開水，然後用宜興茶壺來泡茶葉。

A: 我了解，可是我沒有那麼多時間和金錢可以花在這上面。我常常就是一個電水壺和大馬克杯湊合著用。茶包也是你的好朋友。

B: 每個人看法不同。大家各有所好。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: