A: You’re right about the culture and history behind tea. Some people take its preparation very seriously indeed.
B: I went to a tea ceremony class once. The teacher made everyone sit in silence and perform the whole process with their eyes closed.
A: How on earth did you know where everything was? Were you feeling around with your hands for the cups and caddies and kettles?
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: That was the whole point. Everything had to be laid out meticulously, so we knew from memory where everything was placed, without having to look.
A: 對於茶背後的文化歷史，你說得對。有些人對泡茶的確非常講究。
B: 我去上過一次茶道課。老師還叫我們靜靜坐著，閉著眼睛進行全部的過程。
A: 你怎麼會知道東西放在哪裡呀？你們可以摸得到茶葉罐和開水壺嗎？
B: 這就是它的目的。所有的東西都一定要擺放得一絲不苟，所以憑記憶就可以知道東西放在哪裡，不需要用看的。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“meticulously”
Synonyms include:
Cautiously, conscientiously, fastidiously, painstakingly, precisely, scrupulously and thoroughly.
