Steeped in history and culture (3/5) 充滿歷史文化（三）

A: You’re right about the culture and history behind tea. Some people take its preparation very seriously indeed.

B: I went to a tea ceremony class once. The teacher made everyone sit in silence and perform the whole process with their eyes closed.

A: How on earth did you know where everything was? Were you feeling around with your hands for the cups and caddies and kettles?

A woman pours tea in Taipei in this undated photograph. 一名女子倒著茶。攝於台北，日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: That was the whole point. Everything had to be laid out meticulously, so we knew from memory where everything was placed, without having to look.

A: 對於茶背後的文化歷史，你說得對。有些人對泡茶的確非常講究。

B: 我去上過一次茶道課。老師還叫我們靜靜坐著，閉著眼睛進行全部的過程。

A: 你怎麼會知道東西放在哪裡呀？你們可以摸得到茶葉罐和開水壺嗎？

B: 這就是它的目的。所有的東西都一定要擺放得一絲不苟，所以憑記憶就可以知道東西放在哪裡，不需要用看的。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

