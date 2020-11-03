Cancer fighters’ bike team takes the round-Taipei challenge 抗癌鬥士組隊參加環大台北自行車挑戰

The 2020 Tour of Grand Taipei Challenge set off from Banciao First Stadium early in the morning of Sept. 5, with more than 1,800 cyclists from all over Taiwan taking part. Among them, anti-cancer fighter Huang Chun-hung took part in the challenge for the first time last year. This year he mustered a team of six other cancer patients to take the 160km challenge in the hope of showing their vigor and inspiring others.

Huang, who is 43 years old, became ill with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2014, with cancer cells spreading to various parts of his body. At the time, his doctor estimated his chance of survival as less than 15 percent, but Huang refused to give up hope. In 2016 he tried cycling and found that the profuse sweating was good for his metabolism. As his health gradually improved, he progressed from racing around Sun Moon Lake to cycling all the way around Taiwan. Since 2018, he has been calling on other cancer patients to join up with him at cycling events.

Taiwan Cyclist Federation secretary-general Ho Li-chin said that the Tour of Grand Taipei Challenge has been held since 1998. It is split according to difficulty into two routes — a 100km sport group and a 160km challenge group. Many cyclists register for the race as teams, one of them being the “my cancer is no obstacle” team, which is made up of seven fighters from the Taiwan Cancer Society who use physical exercise to prolong their lives.

The seven members of the “my cancer is no obstacle” cycling team stand on a stage while taking part in a cycling event in New Taipei City on Sept. 5. 「吾癌無礙」自行車隊的七名隊員，九月五日在新北市登台參加自行車活動。 Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Government Sports Office 照片：新北市政府體育處提供

Ho said that the route for this year’s event passed through New Taipei City, Taipei and Keelung. She said that the most challenging section was the steep uphill section between Shihding and Pingsi, where participants faced an uphill climb of 200m in altitude. Once there, they were treated to a beautiful view of the north coast. The 100km group’s finishing line was at the Badouzih viewing platform in Keelung, while the 160km group rode all the way to Saint John’s University in Tamsui District.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

「二○二○年環大台北自行車挑戰」活動，九月五日清晨自新北市板橋第一運動場出發，全台有一千八百多位騎士共同參與。其中，抗癌鬥士黃俊鴻去年首度參賽，今年更率六位癌友組隊挑戰一百六十公里，希望分享自己的生命力，感動更多的人。

Cyclist Huang Chun-hung makes a victory sign as he and two teammates ride past the Haishan police station in New Taipei City’s Banciao District on Sept. 5. 自行車騎士黃俊鴻與兩名隊友九月五日經過新北市板橋區海山分局前，作出勝利手勢。 Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Government Sports Office 照片：新北市政府體育處提供

四十三歲的黃俊鴻二○一四年罹鼻咽癌，癌細胞多處轉移，當時醫生判斷存活率低於百分之十五，但他不願意放棄任何希望，二○一六年開始接觸自行車運動，發現大量的排汗有助於代謝，逐漸改善健康，從挑戰日月潭自行車賽到完成環島挑戰，二○一八年起更號召癌友一同參與自行車運動。

中華民國自行車騎士協會秘書長何麗卿表示，環大台北自行車挑戰活動自一九九八年辦理，路線依照困難度分為一百公里運動組及一百六十公里挑戰組。許多車友都是以團隊報名參賽，其中，由台灣防癌協會七名鬥士組成的「吾癌無礙」車隊，透過運動方式延續生命。

何麗卿表示，此次路線沿途橫跨新北、台北和基隆，其中最具挑戰的路段為石碇往平溪間垂直高度爬升路段，挑戰者將面臨高度落差兩百公尺的爬坡試煉，通過後即可欣賞北海岸美麗風光，一百公里組終點位於基隆八斗子觀景平台，一百六十公里組終點則直抵淡水區的聖約翰科技大學。

（自由時報）