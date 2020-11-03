SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

充滿歷史文化（二）

B: You might think of anxiety and tannin-tainted skin when you think of tea, but I think it’s a wonderful drink, steeped in history and culture.

A: I’m not that big on it myself, but I know some people are really into it.

B: I tend to think of tea like wine. There are so many varieties, and you can appreciate the subtle differences in flavor and aroma, and become a real connoisseur.

A woman walks through tea plants on a hillside in Rueili Village in Chiayi County in this undated photograph. 一名女子在嘉義縣瑞里村山丘上的茶樹間走過。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

A: Wine is more my thing. I know that, similar to grape cultivation in vineyards, tea production needs certain environmental conditions for the tea plant to thrive. Taiwan is perfect for it. A humid, subtropical climate with plenty of rain and high mountains.

B: 你大概一想到茶，就會想到焦慮和被單寧酸染色的皮膚，但是我覺得茶是很棒的飲料，充滿歷史文化。

A: 我對茶是沒有那麼大的興趣啦，可是我知道有些人很迷。

B: 我常把茶想做是葡萄酒，它們都有好多種類，你可以去品味它們在味道和香氣上的細微差別，變成真正的鑑賞家。

A: 我比較喜歡葡萄酒。我知道，這就像是在葡萄園裡種葡萄，茶的生產也需要特定的環境條件，才能讓茶樹長得好。台灣的環境就很完美，是潮濕的亞熱帶氣候，雨量充足，還有高山。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

