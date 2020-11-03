B: You might think of anxiety and tannin-tainted skin when you think of tea, but I think it’s a wonderful drink, steeped in history and culture.
A: I’m not that big on it myself, but I know some people are really into it.
B: I tend to think of tea like wine. There are so many varieties, and you can appreciate the subtle differences in flavor and aroma, and become a real connoisseur.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
A: Wine is more my thing. I know that, similar to grape cultivation in vineyards, tea production needs certain environmental conditions for the tea plant to thrive. Taiwan is perfect for it. A humid, subtropical climate with plenty of rain and high mountains.
B: 你大概一想到茶，就會想到焦慮和被單寧酸染色的皮膚，但是我覺得茶是很棒的飲料，充滿歷史文化。
A: 我對茶是沒有那麼大的興趣啦，可是我知道有些人很迷。
B: 我常把茶想做是葡萄酒，它們都有好多種類，你可以去品味它們在味道和香氣上的細微差別，變成真正的鑑賞家。
A: 我比較喜歡葡萄酒。我知道，這就像是在葡萄園裡種葡萄，茶的生產也需要特定的環境條件，才能讓茶樹長得好。台灣的環境就很完美，是潮濕的亞熱帶氣候，雨量充足，還有高山。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Big on/really into/my thing”
These are phrases used to express enthusiasm. They can be used in the negative, too, as in:
“I’m not big on sport, I’ve never really been into it. It’s just not my thing.”
Taiwan’s Eddie Wang smashed the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the International Swimming League’s (ISL) 2020 season in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 17. He finished third with a time of 1:50.79 behind FINA World Swimming Championships gold medalist Tom Shields (1:50.43) and Olympics gold medalist Chad le Clos (1:50.48). Wang, 18, is a student at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of Physical Education and also represents the “Cali Condors,” a San Francisco-based swimming club of the ISL. He broke the world junior record set in 2012 by Japan’s Daiya Seto, becoming the first Taiwanese swimmer to set a
The US presidential election is scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 3. Unlike a direct election, as is used in Taiwan, the US runs an indirect election system called Electoral College. When Americans cast their ballots for the US president, they are actually voting for a representative of that candidate’s party known as an elector. There are 538 electors who then vote for the president on behalf of the people in their state. Each state is assigned a certain number of these electoral votes, based on the number of congressional districts they have, plus two additional votes representing the state’s Senate seats. Washington DC
Following the electrification of Taiwan’s railway, a steam locomotive puffing along the tracks is a rare sight — two steam locomotives together is extraordinarily rare. On Monday, just such an event occurred when DT668, known as the “King of Locomotives,” coupled to CT273, the “Queen of Locomotives,” for a joint-outing on the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Eastern Trunk line. The double appearance attracted a large number of appreciative train enthusiasts who hope it won’t be the last time to see such a beautiful sight. However, the TRA’s Hualien Locomotive Depot says that following the restoration CT273, it has been difficult to
A: Look! Here’s the official catalog for the special exhibition we just visited. B: That’s great. It’s got most of the works on display. We didn’t need to buy a ticket, we could just have looked through the catalog. A: I’m not so sure. The photos in the catalog are printed well, but they can’t compete with the quality of the framed prints we just saw. There’s nothing like seeing the actual originals in person. B: You’re right, actually. Look at this one. The darker tones are blocked up — I remember the tonal gradations in